After spending 10 months in the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention, a man has been deported to Nigeria

Announcing his deportation on social media, the man released a video with a message for his wife, family and everyone who supported him

The man stated that he is grateful to have left America blessed, alive and free from the claws of the Trump administration

A man, with the TikTok handle @ayomifull_, has been deported to Nigeria after 10 months in the detention of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The Nigerian man expressed delight to be back home after 10 years overseas, noting that he had a good run in America.

The US government deports a man to Nigeria after months in detention. Photo Credit: (@ayomifull_)

Source: TikTok

US deportee's touching message to wife

He shared a video on TikTok, which contained pictures of himself while in America and scenes after he returned to Nigeria.

Reflecting on his experience in ICE custody, @ayomifull_ described it as hellish, but expressed gratitude to be out and reunited with his family.

He appreciated his wife, whom he tagged as wonderful and God's blessing to him, for standing by him throughout his ICE detention.

@ayomifull_, who is into fashion, also expressed gratitude to his family and everyone who supported him with their well wishes, prayers and money.

While pointing out that he is currently resettling and planning, he expressed joy that he left America blessed, alive and free from the claws of Trump's administration.

"So good to be back home after 10 years overseas. We had a good run America. Never had my freedom taken from me so to this experience with ICE was hell but I’m grateful to be out of ICE custody and home with family!

"I’m grateful for my wonderful wife, God’s blessing to me from above fr. Thank you for standing by me every single moment during this ICE detention.

"Huge appreciation goes to my family for their support and I appreciate everyone who sent well wishes, prayers, financial support, words of encouragement.

"I left America blessed, free and alive which is a lot to be grateful for.

"Currently resetting and planning but wanted you to know I’m free from the Claws of the Trump administration."

A man sends a message of gratitude to his wife after being deported from the US. Photo Credit: (@ayomifull_)

Source: TikTok

See his TikTok post below:

Reactions trail man's deportation from US

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's deportation below:

Adedoyin Debbie said:

"Family is everything, I’m glad you have people to come back home to. Welcome back, you will succeed in Nigeria."

dlovlyyn_unusual said:

"It’s okay to start over, God is with you and everything you lost shall be multiplied with blessings."

Ademola said:

"You are loved at home, You will gain your spark back in mutliple folds very soon ijn."

Anaiah Denae † said:

"God carried us through every storm. Now it’s time for a new chapter… together. 🤍🌍📚🇳🇬 I’ve been standing beside my husband in every season. The next one is going to be beautiful."

doyinbea said:

"Praying restoration for your family. With the Lord, your amazing wife and family by your side, all will be well. Please be safe and good."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man was reportedly deported without rewad after returning a lost wallet abroad.

US deports Nigerian man after 50 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had deported a 70-year-old Nigerian man after 50 years.

The story was shared by his granddaughter on social media. According to her, her grandfather, who left Nigeria as a teenager, was deported from the United States (US) after living there for more than five decades.

The woman, identified on TikTok as @magicm_6, shared the emotional story while seeking help and support for her grandfather. She said her grandfather, whom she identified as Joe, left Nigeria at the age of 19 and has lived in the United States ever since.

Source: Legit.ng