A young man who was born and had his upbringing in Cameroon has left the West African country for its sister nation, Nigeria

He announced his relocation to Nigeria on TikTok and shed light on what informed his unexpected decision, as well as the Nigerian state he moved to

His announcement received massive support from Nigerians on the social media platform, while others offered him advice

Daniel Unah, a man born and raised in Cameroon, has relocated to Nigeria.

Daniel informed netizens about his relocation move on TikTok and explained to them why he did it.

Why man relocated to Nigeria from Cameroon

According to Daniel on TikTok, it all started after he visited Nigeria. Daniel, whose family are based in Cameroon, said that he felt something different during his visit to Nigeria.

Daniel said he observed that life felt easier and things were more affordable in Nigeria, compared to Cameroon. Daniel added that he also felt a great level of freedom in Nigeria.

The remote worker maintained that the main reasons he left Cameroon for Nigeria were affordability and freedom. In his words:

"People keep asking me, why did you move from Cameroon to Nigeria?

"I was born and raised in Cameroon and all my life I've lived in Cameroon. My family and everything was there. But then I visited Nigeria and I felt something different.

"Life here felt easier and things were more affordable here. Like I could really do more and spend less. And there was this sense of freedom. Freedom to move, freedom to grow and freedom to try new things.

"And since my job is a remote job, I realised I wasn't tied to one place. I could work from anywhere. So I decided to make the decision and I moved.

"So, in conclusion, I can say the main reason why I moved from Cameroon to Nigeria is because of affordability and freedom."

Daniel currently resides in Calabar, a coastal city and the capital of Cross River State in southeastern Nigeria.

People react to man's relocation to Nigeria

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's decision below:

Chronos said:

"Nigeria isn’t automatically cheaper, and security can be rough depending on the city. but still safe stay there!"

Cashwell said:

"As a Nigerian who lives in Burkina Faso 🇧🇫 you're welcome to Nigeria 🇳🇬 stay blessed."

westman960 said:

"You made a wise decision and Calabar is my home I grew up from Marian though base in Port Harcourt."

Victor Carson😡 said:

"Welcome bro. Choose your friends wisely and continue your hustle, wish you well."

Eighteen268 said:

"Welcome to Nigeria 🇳🇬 ❤️travel round. Go to Abuja, Lagos, PH, Kano, Etc. Enjoy your stay."

JJ-dgaf said:

"We love you here in Nigeria and I pray God open doors of favors for you and may you never have a reason to regret why you moved from Cameroon to Nigeria..... enjoy your stay dear."

Victor said:

"You are welcome brother you can tell us your job so that we can patronize you okay 🥰 We love you."

