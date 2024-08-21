Man Who Dated His Girlfriend For 8 Years Finally Marries Her, Their Photos Go Viral on TikTok
- An overjoyed Nigerian lady has shared a post indicating that her man has finally married her after a prolonged relationship
- The lady revealed that she and her man had been in a relationship for nearly 10 years before they tied the knot
- The man dated her for eight years and this has sparked reactions after her post went viral on TikTok
A happy Nigerian lady is now a wife to a man who dated her for nearly a decade.
The beautiful lady and her man were in a relationship for eight years before they finally got married.
In a post, the lady, Oluwatomilade showed when their relationship was still in the dating stage.
There is also a new photo showing when they have been married for one year.
The lady was participating in the TikTok challenge in which people use two photos to show growth in their lives.
Many people praised the couple in the comment section, noting that they were patient for many years.
The lady said:
"This is an indication that you should date that broke guy."
Reactions as man marries lady after dating her for eight years
@Fola said:
"Wow, love this."
@Pretty Betsy said:
"Love lives here. God blessed ur home."
@Charlie said:
"Girl you are blessed."
@Bisola said:
"God will continue to keep your home."
@Ayobamitale22 said:
"May God keep blessing this family."
@Tobby said:
"This is so amazing."
@Fatimah said:
"Awwwn. God bless you both and you both together forever."
@Hopeomo said:
"This is beautiful. Your home continues to flourish."
@Miimizino said:
"Una too fine."
@Oyindamola said:
"May Gods presence never leave your home."
@OLADIPO Taiwo reacted:
"We dated for 8 years too married for 3 years. We have a beautiful baby girl."
Source: Legit.ng
