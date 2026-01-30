A mum has bagged a master's degree in Mass Communication at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), years after she quit her studies at the institution

In 2019, she got admitted to UNILAG to do her master's programme, but she could not continue because she was pregnant with her first child

She tried two years later after that, but it didn't work out, which made her resign to fate, until she found her motivation again in 2024

Latifat Olatoun Gbadamosi, a Nigerian mum, has celebrated completing her master's studies at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The woman bagged a degree in Mass Communication and shared her inspiring journey to acquiring the degree after abandoning its pursuit twice.

How mum returned to UNILAG for master's

Latifat, in a Facebook post, shared a lovely convocation shoot video of herself in an academic gown, and took netizens down the road to becoming a UNILAG alumnus.

She started by sharing how her dad suggested she do her master's before she got married, while her mum thought it was better done in her husband's house.

According to Latifat, she was offered admission in 2019 for her master's studies at UNILAG, but she had to abandon her studies because she was pregnant with her first child.

"In 2019 I got admission to University of Lagos to do my masters and then I couldn’t continue because I was heavily pregnant with my first child. Classes were evenings , I got home one day at midnight and hubby said ‘no more’ we will do it another time. Another time sluggishly never came."

Two years later, Latifat said she tried to go back to school for her master's, but things did not pan out as she expected, causing her to abandon the academic pursuit.

Latifat narrated how she enrolled for an online master's programme at Liverpool John Moores University, but also gave up as she could not cope and continue with the payment.

"I tried again 2 years later , it also didn’t work out so I just said to myself .. make I rest . And it never came up again. @morayobrown influenced for Unicaf and I thought it was a great opportunity to finally bag a masters degree from the comfort of my home, It was expensive at about £2k even though it was on 80% scholarship.

"I was excited about the admission to Liverpool John Moores University to study Mass communication of course. I paid my first payment because they allowed payment in bits so I felt I could cope. I couldn’t continue with the payment so I stopped. It hurt me but what can I do."

In 2024, she decided to go back to UNILAG as she was tired of her routine life, and eventually, she followed through with her studies till the end.

Latifat encouraged people never to give up on that which their hearts beat for.

"In 2024, I felt unfulfilled with life, I was tired of doing the same thing; I wanted more out of life and everything around me wasn’t enough. My instincts told me I needed to go back to school, I needed to be in a classroom with like minds. My soul thrives better where knowledge is involved.

"So, today here I am, another degree hotter 🔥. Alhamdulilah.

"I say to you, don’t give up on what your heart beats for. God is time," the concluding part of her Facebook post read.

UNILAG graduate celebrated on Facebook

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNILAG graduate's post below:

Moroofat Akodu said:

"This is encouraging."

Nasir Shile Arewa said:

"Congratulations O. Your Dad didn't inform O.

"But my uncle son too graduated Master in Marketing on 22/1/2026 at UNILAG , we were at the Auditorium , thereafter, we had a light menu just by the Faculty of Law Premises.

"No qualm, I congratulate you and Felicitates Ajao and Gbadamosi Families on this noble thing."

Basirat Adesayo said:

"Congratulations my dear sister more and more bless inshallah."

Essa James said:

"Congratulations darling.

"I tap from this blessing."

Abimbola Durojaiye said:

"I will surely do mine age, money can't be an obstacle. Amen. Congratulations to you."

Sama'ila Yunusa Dan-Mairo said:

"Congratulations. Well done for not given up."

