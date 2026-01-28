A beautiful mother of three children has shared her joy with social media users after marrying the love of her life

In a video posted on TikTok, she subtly threw jabs at people who said nobody would marry her because she has three kids

The proud mother, who has now tied the knot, shared a clip from her traditional wedding, which was attended by her children

A mother of three has taken to social media to express her happiness after marrying her partner in a traditional ceremony.

The joyful occasion marked a special milestone in her life, one that she was eager to share with her online followers.

Mum of three children ties the knot. Photo credit: @mrselizabeth/TikTok.

Mum of three ties the knot

The celebratory post was made by @mrselizabeth on TikTok, where she shared a heartwarming clip from her traditional wedding ceremony.

In the video, her children, who were present at the event, looked so excited as their mother exchange vows with her partner.

In the caption accompanying the video, the woman playfully addressed critics who had doubted her chances of finding love again, saying she had proved them wrong.

She had found a loving partner who loved her genuinely and accepted her for who she is, children and all.

She captioned the video:

"To them, no man will marry me with my three kids. To me, men dey na men dey run things."

Mum of three children rejoices as she ties the knot. Photo credit: @mrselizabeth/TikTok.

Reactions as mum of 3 ties knot

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Ijelove said:

"My dear mine married and even changed my girls name to his, you will never know he is not the real father, there are still good men with good intentions and genuine love and good heart, he doesn’t joke with us."

@Ijbaby said:

"Once your children don grow, you go see love again and remarry, except you no want to remarry, congratulations ma'am."

@Mama love said:

"Mother of 1 but always unlocking of relationship but it's well Omo congratulations dear."

@Godwin Becky reacted:

"Who want u go must love u 4 who u are no matter what tin in this life don't reason human being words and don't look urself down, congrat."

@BABY ONTOP said:

"It's only broke guy that is against single mum, if you think am lieing check it ur self, congratulations."

@hawanatujalloh22 reacted:

"Congratulations my dear. me way be single mother of one never see husband to marry. God help me."

@Gi_Na added:

"Even my mom after 8 kids with one grand child, the man marry her wel pay diary in full."

See the post below:

