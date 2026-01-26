A young lady got many people talking on social media after she shared what her man did after she cooked for him

She mentioned that she cooked over eight different meals for her man and his friends and explained what he did afterward

She shared a video of the different meals she prepared for him, and many individuals who watched the clip reacted to it

A young Nigerian lady made people emotional after sharing the sad thing her boyfriend did to her, despite the fact that she made over eight different meals for him and his friends using her own money.

She took to her social media page to share the experience, and many people sympathized with her after watching the video.

Lady cooks over eight meals for boyfriend

In the video shared on her page, the lady, identified as @oges.grub, was seen seated in the kitchen while preparing the meals. The video also contained captions explaining the situation.

The first caption on the video read:

“Meals I made for my man and his friends the weekend be broke up with me.”

As the video played on, another caption appeared, detailing the number of meals the young lady prepared for her boyfriend and his friends during the weekend.

It read:

“I made over 8 meals with so much joy.”

She further revealed that the men repeatedly called her “our wife” whenever they came around, which motivated her to cook even more.

“The number of times they called me ‘our wife’ gave me strength to cook more. I even prepared meals for storage,” she said.

While sharing the video online, she also wrote in the comment section in response to some comments:

“Men are wicked. I too suffer, my friend. With all my money.”

Reactions as lady shares experience

Watch the video below

