Thousands of TikTok users are reacting to a conversation between a young lady and her lover.

A screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation was shared by the lady who goes by the name @prettymorgan40.

From what was gleaned from the screenshot, Pretty Morgan had visited her boyfriend's house and spent some time with his family.

However, after she left, she got a message from her boyfriend, suggesting his father's wallet was missing.

He asked her if she took the wallet. The framing of the question has sparked funny reactions from social media users.

The question goes:

"When you came to our house on Saturday to meet my parents, did you take my dad's wallet?"

One of her followers asked her if she took the wallet and Morgan responded that she didn't.

Her words:

"No my love. How will I do such a thing?"

Reactions to conversations between a lady and her boyfriend

@Masego Thekiso said:

"Did you take the wallet na , answer the question skebekwa."

@Me said:

"And you can see that they probably accused you in private already."

@Azim said:

"Something like that has never happened in our house before."

@Sheisnessa said:

"How did you feel after reading the message? Were you shocked or surprised?"

@Lala'Jane said:

"This happened to me, I visited my friend, we got drunk the following day his brother lost his wallet_ luckily I slept there_ but I could feel that I was on their suspect list."

@Martin Brian Kwalira said:

"I will end the relationship right away. I hate to be accused of something I ddnt do. and my woman being the one to question me about this, it is a sign she will accuse U of more things ahead."

@Esther said:

"As you dey like this, na only God know say you dey talk true o."

@Sandra Sejo Percy said:

"I dont know what I was expecting….but this wasnt it."

@Stella Yolisa said:

"I lost my bank card when I was with someone and I decided to block it and keep it moving, asking them would ruin our relationship."

@justababy.1 said:

"This is the first time it’s happening and u are the only one that came to the house that day. Everywhere go first blurr."

