A young lady shared her observations about former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, after running into him at the airport.

The lady shared a video of them together and mentioned things about him that a lot of people do not know, which she noticed during their brief encounter.

Lady goes viral after spotting Obasanjo at airport and sharing her observation. Photo source: Tiktok/gracebello97

Lady goes viral after spotting Obasanjo

The individual, @gracebello97, mentioned that she saw the former president and noticed that his legs were very fast.

Aside from his legs, she spoke about the body of the former president, mentioning that he is very healthy and strong.

After she saw him, she raised her voice to get his attention, and she eventually did, and the former president allowed her to take photos and videos with him.

She said in part:

"I saw Baba yesterday, his legs are fast. He was moving very fast. His body is very, very strong, and I was shouting his name, ‘Grandpa OBJ, wait, your children must take pictures before you leave.’"

"Baba waited and said, ‘He’s ready, let's quickly take the photos we want to take.’ I wanted to take photos but ended up taking videos."

Young lady shares what she noticed about Obasanjo after meeting him at airport. Photo source: Tiktok/gracebello97

After the lady spoke about his body and the brief encounter, she prayed for more life and health for the former president as she appreciated the opportunity to meet one of the best leaders in Nigeria.

Lady shares video and experience

She said:

"We took photos and he asked if we've taken it. I told him yes sir. May God allow us to see him for long time."

Reactions as lady meets former president

Watch the video below

