In a video by @youcancallmeprecious, the lady gave reasons for her thoughts, sparking reactions from many.

Lady says men who can cook are red flags

In her explanation, she said a man who could cook would have no reason to come to his wife when they have arguments.

Her words:

"Even when you are arguing, that guy would eat, be happy and go and sleep. There's no excuse for him coming to beg you. There's no way you can help him out, especially if he knows how to cook more than you. And if he now knows how to keep malice ehn, you will suffer in that relationship.

"Don't go for a guy that knows how to cook o. Don't dare it. As for me, I don't want my husband to be able to on gas."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trails lady's dating advice

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the lady’s explanation, sparking debate.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@BollyJay5050 said:

"I sabi cook anything, I dey clean house sef but if my woman wan punish me na to keep malice with me, she knows that’s my limit, I can’t deal with not talking to her. I go start to dey beg."

@Mary Owen said:

"Just imagine you fall sick or something happens to you and your children are home alone with your husband who refuses to remarry should they starve?"

@Kiitan lanre said:

"Me wey Sabi cook, clean the house ,well I be red banner."

@Brain Box said:

"I be red signboard oo , me wey don run restaurant before and can cook all kinds of food , if no be for child I no need woman."

@BerryBankz said:

"There is nothing you will cook that he will appreciate he must see fault inside, except if he’s the type that knows how to appreciate little effort, if na man wey nor even dey appreciate he go see"

Nigerian relationship stories that got people talking

A Nigerian lady fumed after a man asked her to send him N3,000 two days into their talking stage.

She shared a screen record of the man’s voice note as he shared the reason for asking for such an amount.

Another Nigerian lady got engaged to her lover six months after she experienced heartbreak and gave up on falling in love.

In a related story, a single mother showed off three engagement rings from her past relationships and shared the story behind each of them.

