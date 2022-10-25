A Nigerian lady has shown how her feeding has really benefited her boyfriend and made him grow well in two years

Making a video, she was able able to show how very slim the man looked back in 2020 when they met

Many people who reacted to the video commended her cooking skill as they wished her well in her relationship

A Nigerian lady, @askofkira88, has gone online to share her sweet love story as she shared video containing a throwback clip of her boyfriend in 2020 when they met.

Showing two years ago, she said that that was the way the young man looked before he started eating her good food.

The young lady showed the different delicious meals he was feeding her boyfriend. She never served him the same food twice in a weekday.

The man's transformation picture in 2022 showed he has put on more muscles, a result the lady attributed to her good looking.

Watch the vide below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

officialgifty0 said:

"I don leave relationship for una way sabi cook."

loveena42 said:

"Una dey use chicken chop beans? Awwwn rich kids."

Annabelle said:

"Be like una get plantain plantation for una compound with poultry."

Xoxo_Berry said:

"Nah why them no dey see forever for my eyes..I no sabi cook and I eat lyk a thief."

user4191253119938 said:

"U try , but no go use rice kill am o still dey cook soup."

progresssmart555 said:

"see plantain wey cost like house everywhere for the food. awwn plantain kids."

itz_chizzy said:

"beans and chicken wow rich kids but I Lord I wanna be a baller."

