A Nigerian man did not take it lightly with his girlfriend whom he caught red-handed with another man in her room

Apparently, he rented the apartment for her with his own finances, only to catch her allegedly cheating on him in the same apartment

Massive reactions trailed the video on the TikTok app as social media users reacted in the comments section

A Nigerian man raged and took immediate action after discovering that his girlfriend was allegedly cheating on him.

The incident, which was captured on video, showed the man confronting her and her alleged lover in the apartment he had rented for her.

Man allegedly discovers his girlfriend's cheating lifestyle, chases her out of house he rented for her. Photo credit: @cammy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man catches girlfriend with another man

The video was shared on TikTok by @cammy, and it has since garnered massive reactions from users who have been following the story.

According to the clip, the man had decided to surprise his girlfriend, only to walk in on her with another man.

The heartbroken partner was seen removing the lady's belongings from the apartment, including her mattress, box, and fan, as she protested and tried to reason with him.

"He came to surprise his girlfriend only to see his girlfriend with another guy in the apartment he rented for her. N my compound e Dey happen," the video's caption read.

Man who rented a house for his girlfriend catches her cheating. Photo credit: @cammy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man catches girlfriend cheating

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Maximum_Lycense said:

"Wait this happened in UYO?? this our UYO wow."

@D wise one said:

"Know the kind narrative you are giving, that is a content creator at last month his video was trending."

@*𝔻𝔼ℝℝ𝒾ℂ𝒦* said:

"As Nigeria and Chelsea lose so nor let me swear for you just post the complete video fast."

@Famous Brown said:

"Why did you video me na, e come be like na me follow them come pack things."

@Panditgold reacted:

"This is what I don’t understand. If you decide to have a new guy then let the guy take care of ur responsibilities. Let the new guy rent a new house for u."

@Dubem son of man said:

"Let me carry my phone and call police, very anyhow person."

@VISION RECYCLE said:

"I cant do dis it has happened to me i had to leave her with d properties later 6months she came bagging but i refused Since then am on my own."

@bobys Charity foundation reacted:

"Guys we a doing lots of humanity good will work, please support us by following, commenting and sharing our Good will deeds videos. Thank you guys."

@user7007481575669 said:

"Please follow me and like my comment I promise to follow back immediately."

@user7007481575669 added:

"Please follow me and like my comment I promise to follow back immediately."

See the post below:

Man finds out girlfriend cheated

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who found out his girlfriend had cheated during pregnancy made an unusual decision.

He decided to take a step before agreeing to pay her delivery fee of N500k at the hospital after she gave birth.

Source: Legit.ng