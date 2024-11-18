At a wedding, a man returned his sister's bride price in full to the groom and explained to everyone why he did so

He sent an important message to his in-laws and the groom about his sister and the home she came from

Mixed reactions trailed the bride's brother's action, as some people criticised him for returning the money

A video of a man returning his sister's bride price has sent social media users into a frenzy.

The short clip shared on TikTok by @freedom_mcfr was captioned, "POV: The bride's brother sounding a clear warning to his in-laws."

The man said it was a sign that the bride was not being sold. Photo Credit: @freedom_mcfr

In @freedom_mcfr's clip, the bride's brother explained the reason for his action.

Why bride price was returned

Speaking with the microphone at the wedding, the man clarified that the return of the bride price was to send a message that his sister was not being sold.

While noting that his parents had blessed the union, he appealed to his in-laws and groom to take good care of his sister. In his words:

"...Now, we are not returning it to you people. It is a sign to tell you that we are not selling our daughter to you.

"We are not doing what? Selling our daughter to you people. So, my parents have blessed you and I believe very well you will take care of her.

"But, should incase, know where she is coming from. So, please, my in-laws, take good care of her and our blessings will always be with you people."

The man's action generated debate online

precious said:

"Those of you condemning what he said should rest abeg, my dad did same thing when my sister got married, they are still married 7yrs and going… better still ask una parents if he is right."

17|02 said:

"In as much as he’s valid reason for doing this,I don’t think he should’ve done it that way,saying that in front of your sis can make her do and undo cos she knows her family will support her."

Bill_D_Josh🥰 said:

"This is not tradition please, you must take something out of it, you can't return full bride price. Even if it's #5 you must take inside. . . My Guy, that lady is not your wife Oohh, just know that."

dlashman1234 said:

"Igbo people don Dey return money? Omo na to go marry from there."

X X GRACE said:

"Small boy with poor reasoning. You have approved divorce in the marriage."

Clinton Fanelli said:

"Is valid I have 7 sisters this is exactly what I told my In-laws if you do any how I com carry my sisters back na me be dia papa I no Dey use den play."

Dad returns bride's dowry to groom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had returned his daughter's dowry to the groom.

The father, who belongs to the Yoruba ethnic group, explained that it was customary in his culture to return the bride's dowry as a sign of respect and appreciation.

He said he did not sell his daughter but gave her away with love and joy. He then prayed for the groom to have a prosperous and successful life and to treat his daughter well.

