A Nigerian mother grabbed attention on social media after presenting her brilliant daughter with an unexpected present

The mother could be seen in the video with her daughter at the phone store where the iPhone 17 was purchased

The little girl held the phone and showed it off to the camera, and people can't stop talking about the unique present

A proud Nigerian mother made her 9-year-old daughter happy after discovering that she came 2nd in a class of many students.

In order to appreciate the great academic performance, the mother took a rare step and brought her brilliant daughter to a gadget store.

Nigerian mother makes daughter happy with rare gift after excellent academic performance. Photo Source: Tiktok/divine.touch.mega

Mother surprises 9-year-old with iPhone

When they got to the store, she bought her daughter a brand new iPhone 17, which could be seen in a video made available by the seller, @divine.touch.mega.

The young girl, who is 9 years old, could be seen wearing a beautiful smile in the video as she unwrapped her new iPhone, with her proud mother standing beside her.

The video has generated massive reactions online, with many people sharing their thoughts about the unique gift presented to the brilliant girl by her proud mother.

Reactions as mother rewards daughter

️Morgan_Pleases<3 Asked:

"Weytin do Bicycle?"

Austinzy added:

"Omo and I carry 1st throughout my primary school na only shoe them just dey buy."

SPARKO_NATION said:

"Everybody rest, it’s just an iPhone 😌 someone bought a thousand dollar phone for her kid and you guys are crying ?"

Black_kemanuel noted:

"And my mama wan use malt kill me the time when I dey."

vector wrote:

"Me wey dem promise bicycle say if I Don reach 10,but guess what am 19."

Dayo added:

"I got different gifts each year and till date, so long my mark was good 1st or 2nd place, whatever I wanted I got."

Heis_Airme said:

"Na so so bicycle this my uncle just Dey promise me 😭Audio bicycle."

𝘊𝘏𝘜𝘒𝘞𝘜𝘌𝘔𝘌𝘒𝘈 stated:

"Dey use bicycle whine me that time I take first finish I no see bicycle."

Presh_Luxury noted:

"And time through out primary 4-jss1 na first I carry na water bottle them give me."

🌺z¡|¡sāmāh wrote:

"As how naaaaaa. shey papa even get iPhone 17"

ME said:

"Reach my turn na biscuit, bobo, 2A book and one pen. Still curse me wether person wey carry first get two hea."

AFK BISHOP noted:

"The person wey carry first na 2 heads that one get ??"

ENIFELY said:

"Omo I carry first and second na botting phone my papa buy me on my birthday joy won kill me that day."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady surprised her mother with a brand new motorbike. The mother was so happy that she fell to the ground when she received it.

Mum gives daughter 16 luxury gifts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian mum gave her daughter 16 gifts for her 16th birthday. She got a car, an iPhone 16.

It so includes a box of money, and many other nice things. People on social media were amazed, and the girl was very happy and emotional.

