An unidentified Nigerian lady has cried out about her desire to get married.

In a video seen on X (formerly Twitter), she said the man's financial and employment status do not matter to her, as long as he marries her.

Desperate lady seeks man to marry her

According to the lady, she does not care if he does not have a car.

“Even if you don’t have money, even if you don’t have a car of your own, even if you are not doing a good business, I don’t care. I just want to marry,” she said.

She made it clear that she doesn't want a womaniser or an unfaithful life partner, and called on any man interested and is sure not to cheat on her to seek her hand in marriage

“What I need is a man, a real man that is not a womanizer. I don’t want a man that will be cheating on me. If you know you will not cheat on me, come and marry me,” she added.

Her video was reposted online by @Mazi_Chinonso1, and it got people talking.

Lady's desperate appeal stirs mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's desperate appeal below:

@IykeNwaObi said:

"Men will always remain the Price. Seven women will want to answer your surname.

"If you have a responsible or irresponsible husband, hold him well ooo. Husband scares."

@Cfc_Collector said:

"She go still comot the cheating and reduce ham to "if you can provide" when time go finish."

@RealSirPee said:

"Can she pay me a monthly allowance? Because I don't want to work.

"Can she get me a car? Because it's better to cry in a Benz than keke.

"Can she sponsor my vacation twice a year?

"I don't settle for less."

@sajobadu said:

“And in that day seven women shall take hold of one man, saying, ‘We will eat our own bread and wear our own apparel; only let us be called by your name, to take away our reproach.’” (Isaiah 4:1) .

"She go soon remove cheating."

@Ezeifeka_Obinna said:

"That innocent man after this settling down with this woman, she will show you shege banza A house boy will be better than you."

@Soulman_Solo said:

"Shay na content abi una all serious. Make we understand una well o."

@fobecyril said:

"I give her 6momths after the wedding, she go start to demand all those things she said she doesn't care. If you like fall into the trap o."

@AbiolaMrWealth said:

"Whenever they are bored and they want to go on series of dates this is what they do, u think she is ready to marry? Jokes on you if you slide into her DM."

