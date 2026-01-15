A lady who went from being a Christian to an atheist has marked the five years anniversary since she took that decision

In a viral post on TikTok, she pointed out that things have not gone bad for her like she was threatened they would because she left Christianity

Her anniversary commemoration post on TikTok got the attention of irreligious people, with some of them sharing their experiences

A lady, @logicoverfeelingz, has celebrated the five years anniversary since she openly embraced atheism after leaving Christianity.

She pointed out that people threatened her that her life would get bad because she left Christianity.

A lady who left Christianity five years ago said she was threatened that things would go bad for her.

Ex-Christian shares what she was told

Throwing a shade at those people, the lady, known on TikTok as @logicoverfeelingz, wondered why things hadn't gone bad for her.

She wondered if their threats might happen if she gave it more time. Words overlaid on her TikTok post read:

"This year makes it 5 years since I became openly atheist, and for some unknown reasons, my life never still gree spoil as they threatened it would.

"I wonder why. Perhaps, I should give it more time?

"Maybe in the next 5 years e go spoil?!"

A lady says she openly announced her atheism five years ago.

View her TikTok post below:

Ex-Christian's post generates reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the former Christian's post below:

Wasiu Agbaje said:

"I’m In the same school ooo, my co land lord don do meeting that nobody should help or support my family again cuz I started talking about Islam."

lantern_fairyhub said:

"I love how I’m gradually turning my husband into one. Every day, I give him a fact to think about. I’m winninggggg."

meeeeeeeeee003 said:

"Been openly agnostic since I was 8, before that I thought adults were just playing and trying to get us to behave… I’m still doing well at 21."

tonyinye said:

"Why are they crying, he is a forgiving God... when we are ready, we will come back."

Lulu /SN 🩺 said:

"I wanted to say I wrote an academic paper on religious hallucinations in psychiatric nursing and I was very open my non theistic beliefs."

Asher💕 said:

"Personally… I don’t see myself as Christian anymore… I see myself as a spiritualist… I work with other deities… I now know Christianity wasn’t for me."

