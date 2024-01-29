A beautiful lady in her late 30s shares a post on the X app announcing her search for a life partner

The lady wants a man who will help her discover her inner beauty and he must see her parents after one month of dating

Netizens on X applaud her courage and pray sincerely for a good man to locate her

A hardworking Nigerian lady has declared to netizens on X that she's in urgent need of a life partner.

The lady identified as Adeshola Omo-eledumare (@tope_akan on the X app), who is in her late 30s revealed that she needs an intentional and focused man.

Lady lists criteria for a life partner Photo credit: AzmanL/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photos used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Lady searching for partner shares ordeal

who loves to research and write, she has been waiting for a man to ask for her hand in marriage but since it has not happened, she decided to take the bold step and make the ‘husband search’ post.

She stated that she needed a man who was not coming to waste her time or give her ‘the wife material’ tests.

Adeshola reiterated to netizens that she needed a man certain of her and who knew her worth.

She added that the man would gift her what he had never given to another lady and would go see her parents after one month of dating.

In her words:

“My name is Adeshola Omo-eledumare. I'm in my late 30s and I was told by some people that women in their 30s and 40s are too old for marriage, that only young girls from 18 to 29 years are eligible for marriage.

"Now, why am I writing this? I am writing this because, I am looking for a life partner, not just an ordinary husband. This means, a man can be a husband to many but can't be a life partner to many.

"Someone told me, women don't look for husbands, it is men that look for wives. But, if Mohammed doesn't go to the mountain, the mountain must go to Mohammed. However, I want to do marriage the right way. I am looking for an intentional and focused man, a man who is certain of me and knows the worth and value of a good woman.

"A man who is not coming to waste my time. A man who is not coming with series of mumbo jumbo tests. I've done that and am tired of proving my worth. A man who doesn't nag or complains about everything such as physique, background, etc.

"A man who doesn't compare me to my gender due to indecisions or playboy syndrome. Also, if you are serious, you will come with the perception and mindset to help me discover my inner beauty and strength. You will go see my parents without me knowing after one month of dating to prove your level of seriousness.

"You will gift me a good gift that you have not given to any woman. Additionally, I love to research and write. I want to build empires with you especially if you're a visionary. I believe in love and togetherness. Furthermore, this might seem odd, but I really don't care right now. And for those looking for a life partner, I pray God sends him or her to you.”

Reactions as lady announces search for husband

The lady’s post ignited lots of reactions from netizens praying for a good man to locate her.

@ObinnaDesmondd said:

“I pray you get what you ask for but for me I believe that it you're doing okay financially, you can start your own family. It would be beneficial to you on the long run than waiting for a man who may not come. However you have to be strong mentally and emotionally too.”

@Oma_G reacted:

“It takes a lot of boldness and courage to do this. All the best Tope.”

@Unli commented:

“You will surely find a good genuine man that will love and marry you. You have done your part by coming out and prayed to God.”

@Royalgurly1 said:

“May God bless you with an intentional man and everything your heart desires.”

@Royally inclnd said:

“I just followed you cuz I want to witness when you'll come back to give us testimony. I pray when you find that right man, you submit and be a good woman to him too.”

@kimspecial5 reacted:

“I married at 40 and I am happy he found me. We met online and today we are happily together. My prayer for you is that; the God of signs and wonders that did it for me will do it for you. The right man will locate you in Jesus name.”

See the post below:

Lady searches for husband desperately

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 35-year-old white woman was in search of a man who would marry her, and she was open to match-making.

The woman, Eve Tilley-Coulso, said anyone who helped her get a man who would marry her would get a N3.8 million reward. She said she told her friends about it, but it seemed they had been unable to find her a man.

Eve had been single now for five years, and she was in need of a man to walk down the aisle with her. In a trending video which had set tongues wagging, Eve said it did not matter whether she stayed married or not, but the match-maker would get N3.8 million.

Source: Legit.ng