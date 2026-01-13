A Nigerian man has recounted how his relationship crashed two months after his ex-girlfriend relocated to the United Kingdom

According to him, he sold his car and sponsored his then girlfriend only for her to dump him weeks after she arrived in the UK

He shared his WhatsApp chat with his former girlfriend, admitting that it was one of the worst periods of his life and that he learnt love is not always returned

A man, known on X as @sidney_sbm, has publicly disclosed that his ex-girlfriend called it quits on their relationship two months after he sponsored her relocation to the United Kingdom.

The man said he sold his car and used all the money he had to fund his ex-girlfriend's relocation at the time.

Man shares chat with ex-girlfriend

In a viral tweet, he described the breakup period as one of the worst times of his life.

"I will share a story of how I sold my car and every money I had then used the funds to send my Ex girlfriend to UK and she broke up 2 months after she got to UK, one of the worst story of my life I’m about to share," he tweeted.

He then followed up the tweet with screenshots of his chat with his ex-lover, showing when her visa came out and how she ended their relationship later.

@sidney_sbm noted that he paid for her flight, but she returned his kindness with a goodbye.

"These screenshots are from last year.

"Before the 🇬🇧 UK.

"Before the silence.

"Before I learned that love isn’t always returned.

"I paid for the flight, she paid me with goodbye."

He further lamented that he is yet to recover from the heartbreak.

"I still haven’t recovered from the nightmare."

See his tweet below:

Outrage trail man's relationship crash

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's relationship crash below:

@IamVerlardean said:

"But she gave you warnings ooyou didn’t see all the signs???

"No assurance from her at all So sorry for this."

@AnnieSaliss said:

"Hmmmm, now I understand why entitled women dey quick vex you on this app.

"Well, you should have insisted on a court wedding before leaving Nigeria for UK but hey! Every disappointment is a blessing."

@3xPierre said:

"Kai! See Sidney you have a good heart. You did what you thought was right at that time. It is okay. It will hurt for a very very long time.

"I hope you're able to make it abroad soon. I wished you put out her face so all men know. It didn't even take her up to 2 months?! Dam'n!"

@Oluomoofderby said:

"One thing I truly hate is hearing “I never asked you to do anything for me.”

"That statement alone shows pure ingratitude. I’ve said this over and over again, don’t use your hard-earned money to send a partner abroad. If she wants to japa, let her do it with her own money.

"The truth is simple and bitter, people change once they get abroad.

"Many Nigerian men are living with deep regret because of that one decision. It’s not everything I can say online, but the pattern is clear: once they japa, suddenly you’re no longer good enough, no longer relevant, no longer valued.

"Sadly, despite all these lessons, so many men still haven’t learned."

@SAruleze said:

"Guy, you be my guy.

"I for insult you.

"But as a man.

"I understand this situation."

Source: Legit.ng