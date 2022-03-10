A Nigerian man has been left heartbroken as his girlfriend ended things with him after her relocation

The Nigerian had spent about N1 million in sponsoring the lady's relocation to the United Kingdom to support her dreams

The lady who is a nurse decided to end the relationship citing the need for space to focus on her career

A Nigerian man spent close to N1 million in sponsoring his girlfriend's relocation to the United Kingdom only to be dumped by her after she settled in the foreign country.

@akunesiobike12 shared the incident on Twitter, stating that it happened to his friend who resides in the UK.

The man sponsored her emigration to the UK Photo Credit: Kirsty O'Connor, Europa Press News

Source: Getty Images

His friend had helped the lady fulfil her dream

According to the Twitter user, his friend gave the lady who is nurse money for IELTS, CBT exams to fulfil her dream of relocating to the UK.

Upon settling in the UK, the lady said she didn't find him attractive anymore and needed to prioritise her career, hence the need for them to break up.

Shattered by what she told him, the man had driven to her place for a face-to-face conversation but was given cold treatment.

"Even when my guy drove almost 4 hours to her house, she couldn’t even offer him a cup of water or anything to eat. Man has been left heartbroken since then. I pity him shall."

The heartbroken man would also discover that his ex-girlfriend has a new catch.

"The saddest part was that, the very day nigga drove about 4 hours to see her at her place, another Nigerian guy came there and picked her up, and took her out, right in front of my homeboy. I felt like crying when he narrating the story to me,'' the Twitter user wrote.

Nigerians react to the story

@Mirabel_098 said:

"I hope this stories doesn't stop pple from taking their partners abroad , becos some set of pple are bad and not worth the luv and care doesn't mean every lady/guy would do the same ,let just be prayerful to meet the one 4 us and not waste our time to invest in the wrong pple."

@Ayo_bami007 said:

"He knew the girl never liked him so he decided to put more effort hoping she will change her mind towards him. But you can't force attraction.

"I'm sorry but your friend sold himself cheap."

@chyagsx said:

"My kid sis is coming to the UK, her finance is sponsoring everything.

"He had to beg to convince my sis to learn how to drive as he tried but she refused.

"My sis is driving now.

"She cannot come to the UK and do nonsense. This thing boils down to the family.

"Date from good homes."

@IntangibleUmoh said:

"I know of a friend who came back to Naija from Canada to marry his girl friend. After she had their first baby, he applied for her permanent residence. She separated from the guy at the airport as soon as they landed at Toronto. That was the end of the marriage."

Lady who abandoned overseas scholarship to stay with lover, gets jilted by him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who abandoned her abroad scholarship to stay with her boyfriend revealed that he later dumped her.

The admission and scholarship the lady named Amanda got would have enabled her to study at the University of Reading, United Kingdom. But she said she chose her man over the big offer.

She wrote on Facebook:

"You know in 2013 I got a scholarship in the University of Reading in the UK. I wrote my IETLS and everything. I chose man over the scholarship, I could not imagine leaving my boyfriend in Nigeria to go abroad."

Source: Legit.ng