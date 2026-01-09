A Nigerian woman shared a personal view about marriage and how advice is handled between couples at home

She spoke about a common issue she believes many women experience at home but never speak out about it

The post opened a discussion about communication in marriage and how partners value advice as some agreed with her view, while others offered different perspectives

A Nigerian woman has sparked conversations online after sharing what she described as a common attitude among some married men.

According to her, some husbands tend to ignore advice from their wives when problems arise, but quickly accept the same advice when it comes from their male friends.

Sharing her experience, the lady (mummychika1) said:

“Guys, am I the only one experiencing this? Why is it that when you give your husband suggestion or advice when a problem arises. They no go wan do am o. But if his friends advise him will give him that same advice you gave to him you will see him rushing to do it.”

The lady asked further:

“Am I the only one experiencing this Abi they are many of you on this table and if it’s like that to men, if people should change o because it doesn’t make sense”

The video triggered mixed reactions from Nigerians, with many sharing personal experiences from their marriages.

Nigerians speak on why men refuse advice

@CocoAndFam said:

“My husband actually listens to me, I don’t say it like an advice instead more like a suggestion. Like ooh ‘baby this your idea is nice, but if u do it like this or like that, it could bring a different outcome’”

@UJUNWA4 added:

“My husband no dea listen to anybody o until his plan fails then he goes with mine. He doesn’t ask friends or family members for advice except me”

@Love Notes commented:

“and when it backfires, it’s both of you will bear the consequences and not those his friends. them no dey ever hear from the wives.”

@Faith shared:

“My dear we day the same thing. my husband rather listen to other people advice than mine … so as this point i have stop advising or worry my self nah look I day look am”

@Kachi added:

“It usually means the person doesn’t value your intelligence or way or sense of judgement”

@Believer shared a different view:

“He sees you less. It’s Normal for Men who just Married. Try to change method. Instead of Advising kind of Suggest, appreciate his idea then table yours. Then end the conversation with you’re the Man of the house you don’t have to do it o, because you know best. I’m just Telling you what I feel as YOUR WIFE! Sometimes when we dey talk and they’re Ignoring it hurts so don’t know when we start sounding authoritative. Have you heard “she’s right but I don’t like her tone”

@Midey kiddies luxury Abeokuta said:

“I can’t relate cus my husband don’t take advice from friends we plan whatever we have in mind together”

@Courage shared a painful experience:

“same here, that’s how dey scammed him 500 thousand he was so scared to tell me because i warned him”

@Nelly added:

“mine does it and I used to help out when the repercussion arises but I’ve stop all together, advice I no dey give and problem I no dey solve again”

@gift_unfiltereddd commented:

“This una marriage sha. You no go talk to your husband, you go come dey talk to us. We no really send you for here”

@Charles Ebube advised:

“why dont you just change how you communicate to him, and dont make it feel like you are attacking him”

