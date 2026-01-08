A lady said she did not believe parents should meet their children's romantic partner until marriage was certain

Social media users disagreed, with some saying early introductions could help reveal red flags that may have been ignored

Parents also shared concerns about their children's safety, noting that late introductions could hinder bonding

A lady has shared her views on when parents should be introduced to a romantic partner, sparking mixed reactions on social media.

According to her (@yslmammi), it wasn’t right for parents to meet their children’s partners until after a certain time.

“i don’t think your parents should meet your partner till you know this is the person you actually want to settle down with & get married to. i’m so big on that. i can’t bring just ANYBODY to my parents,” she tweeted.

Her statement drew varying responses from other social media users. Full post below:

People react to lady's view on relationships

Countering opinion of the lady, a user said,

“I want her to meet my family once I suspect the potential of marriage, but im not waiting til i know for sure. Part of me knowing for sure is seeing her ability to socialize with people I care about.”

Another user, Christopher, wrote,

“Idk if you need to wait THAT long, imagine your mom not meeting them till you decide you’re gonna marry them and they don’t get along or your mom feels robbed of getting to know them sooner. They can meet parents when you know that person isn’t like the others.”

Sharing a mother’s perspective, flymamacita said,

“As a mum bring everyone to me. We do the selecting together. I wont judge if it doesnt work out. Alot of inlaw issues after marriage is because your parents and spouse didnt get a chance to bond before marriage and theyre basically strangers.”

A man also weighed in, saying,

“as a father i wanna always know who my daughter is dating idgaf bout nun else but her safety i need to be able to trust my daughter is in good hands even if it’s temporary.”

Another user agreed with the original poster, writing,

“Yes. I almost regret introducing my ex’s to my parents. Dumb decision on my part. Avoid at all costs until you know forsure.”

Jenni added,

“I completely agree. I told my son don’t bring anyone to meet me til you know you are proposing. I don’t want to meet anything casual. Waste of time. Just bring me the one. I also told him if she’s not the one I’ll tell you. I can size anyone up in about 10minutes. I trust my son though so it’s good. He will pick a beauty with brains and a love for him that transcends all time.”

Another user, Kabila, offered a different view, saying,

“I want to agree but the quicker you bring them, the faster you will find out their red flags. My mother takes one look at people and says yeah no, and they always turn out problematic.”

Antanise shared a personal experience, stating,

“No forreal. No man has met my dad until now. And I regret allowing the guy to come around my dad. No man will be meeting my dad again until I know for sure for sure. I stamp that.”

Meanwhile, Fifi added,

“This is me.. I’m strict. once parents are involved.. it’s no longer casual and not everyone deserves that level of access in my life.”

