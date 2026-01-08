A close friend of Sina Ghami, Anthony Joshua's coach who died in the crash, has released a voice note he had sent to her

What Sina had said to her melted hearts as she wrote an emotional tribute to him and shared them on her Instagram page

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on Sina's voice note and sympathised with her on losing her friend

A female friend of Sina Ghami, one of Anthony Joshua’s associates who died in a car accident, posted a voice note she had received from him.

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer, Sina and Kevin Latif Ayodele, lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State on December 29, 2025.

The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a stationary truck on the road. Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

Anthony Joshua: Sina’s friend posts voice note

Identified on Instagram as @nivesgvojic_clinic, the lady posted a voice note she got from Sina and an emotional tribute to him.

She wrote:

“I’m devastated. I still can’t believe you’re gone, Sina. I’m so proud of you, of all you achieved, and the incredible man you were — full of love, laughter, and a heart that always cared for others.

“I’ll miss you so much. I still can’t believe it. Rest in peace, and I’ll see you on the other side my love. My deepest condolences to the families of Sina and Latz. May God give you strength and comfort during this painful time.

“My heart breaks for AJ, who has lost two dear friends so suddenly. I’m praying for him and wishing him a full and speedy recovery.”

Sani had said in the voice note:

“Just to let you know. Anytime anyday in the world. This year, 10 years, 20 years, if I’m still alive, remember this yeah? I’m gonna be here for you as a friend; as someone that loves you a lot.”

Reactions trail lady’s tribute to Sani Ghami

maurvibes said:

Thank you for sharing sis, so good to hear his voice. He was an angel on earth honestly. So pure. Throughout school until now he never ever changed. Always ride for his friends and kept loyalty. RIP Sina

sorush.lftv said:

"I was so proud that another iranian 🇮🇷 guy is so succesfull and now I’m very sorry and sad. Rest in Peace. @nivesgvojic_clinic im sorry for you, stay Strong."

hobuk12025

So sorry for your loss. May they both rest in peace and condolences to their loved ones.

with_mariamtalks said:

He had such a beautiful spirit

fresh_rapunzel said:

Tuga! Moje saučešće. Voice message, so beautiful, what a great person overall.

Anthony Joshua’s friends, Abdul Latif and Sina Ghami, were buried on Sunday, January 4, 2026, in London.

Anthony Joshua's uncle speaks about alleged retirement

In a related story on Legit.ng, Anthony Joshua’s uncle opened up on what the boxer told the family after the car crash that claimed the lives of his friends.

He hinted at the boxer’s retirement and shared how the family received the news about the boxer's alleged retirement from boxing.

Anthony Joshua’s friends, Sina Ghami and Kevin Latif Ayodele, who died in the car crash, were part of his boxing team.

