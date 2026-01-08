A Nigerian man said his wedding cost less than ₦450,000 as he revealed expenses and why he moved into his wife’s apartment

“I didn’t even have a bed,” the man said as Nigerians reacted to his simple wedding and views on financial readiness

Social media wedding standards sparked debate as Nigerians shared stories of affordable weddings

A Nigerian man has sparked conversations online after sharing how he and his wife held a low-budget wedding in the current economy. He said the entire wedding cost less than ₦450,000.

Sharing his experience on social media, the man praised his wife for her understanding and support.

“God will keep blessing my wife for me. The total money my wife and I spent on our wedding didn’t even reach ₦450,000,” he said.

Married couple at home, illustrating a story about simple weddings and shared living spaces. Image Credits: Wayne Fotografias, blackCAT

Source: Getty Images

He explained how they managed their expenses in 2024, listing the costs that surprised many Nigerians.

“₦20,000 for pictures, about ₦100,000 for our outfits, ₦40,000 for one night in a hotel,” he said.

The man added that after the wedding, he moved into his wife’s self-contained apartment in Felele, Ibadan.

“The next day, I moved in with my wife in her self-contained apartment. As a married man, I didn’t even have a bed of my own,” he tweeted.

Man shares how he did wedding

He said the couple made the decision because they understood their limits.

An illustrative image of a couple sitting together outdoors as social media debates affordable weddings in Nigeria. Image Credits: Siempreverde22

Source: Getty Images

“It was our wedding, not everyone’s wedding, so there was no need to wear ourselves out. It was about knowing our limits and understanding what we could and couldn’t afford,” he tweeted.

See full post below:

His post was in response to a lady who criticised what she described as unrealistic wedding expectations on social media.

“You people are too funny on this app,” she wrote.

She questioned popular wedding cost claims online, like:

“₦1.5 million is not enough for a wedding. ₦500k is too small for a photographer. Which makeup artist will collect ₦120k for wedding makeup?”

According to her, social media has shaped how people now view weddings.

“When you think of weddings, you think of social media, forgetting that couples living below minimum wage get married every day,” she wrote.

She added, “Before you say ‘it’s not enough,’ just say ‘it’s not enough for the kind of wedding in my head.’ People get married with less every week.”

Man advices intending couples

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Solomon Enebi, another Nigerian who shares similar views on modest weddings, spoke about how he planned his own wedding. He said he never felt pressured to spend lavishly.

“I did not put myself under pressure. I did it according to my capacity,” Enebi said.

He explained that people should not plan their weddings based on what others are doing or what society expects.

“In any occasion you want to embark on, you don’t have to use what others are doing as a basis for your planning. You do it according to your capacity. That is how things should be done. The validation from society doesn’t count as far as I’m concerned. You don’t need to put yourself under unnecessary pressure to please society. You can never please human beings,” he added.

Speaking further, Enebi advised intending couples not to delay marriage because of money.

“Once you have a source of income, you don’t need to break the bank before you embark on a wedding ceremony,” he said.

Nigerians react to how man did wedding

Other Nigerians also shared their experiences.

A Da Preacher said:

“Had my wedding; traditional and legal on Thursday. Rejected the "offer" of a cow Used life chickens instead of cow Had our picture in soft copies No DJ, No Mc. We decide our wedding. Left to my wife, nobody will know we are getting married except important family members.”

Another user, Mardiyyah, praised the couple’s decision.

“You married an intentional woman, who loves and believes in you. In a time when many people spend heavily on weddings just for content, only to struggle afterward, you both understood your limits and honored them. May God continue to bless you&your wife.”

Creative Sharon said:

“If a man is ready to wife you, he'll do it.. anyhow, he'll just do it. Not stringing stories of how he hasn't made money and this and that. Both resources put together equals something better”

However, not everyone agreed. A user identified as Khadijah raised concerns about timing.

“Just curious and I hope this doesn’t sound off. Was there a specific reason you chose to get married at that point? From your story, you said “didn’t have a bed atp” and I’ve always believed financial stability plays an important role before marriage not excluding any gender.”

Lady shares wedding pictures

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady has sent social media users into a frenzy after releasing pictures from her Lagos court wedding on TikTok.

While the newlywed celebrated her wedding as an answered prayer, many women noticed the same thing about her husband.

Source: Legit.ng