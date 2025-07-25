A Nigerian lady said her plan was to get married at the age of 25, but her initial ambition did not come to pass

According to her, at the age of 28, she had discovered she is still single and that she is not in a serious relationship

A lot of women who saw her post told her not to worry, as they also shared similar experiences in the comment section

In her post, Wunmike said she thought she would be married at 25, but that did not happen.

She said even at the age of 28, she is still single, and she is not in a serious relationship.

Her words:

"Plan to get married at the age of 25 and have 3kids now at 28 with no serious relationship. God abeg."

But so many people in her comment section said she should not worry about the situation, that at the right time, she would be married.

Others shared similar experiences, noting that they, too, are still single.

Lady laments single status at 25, reactions

@Hafuntie said:

"44 years too but I know I will marry once right IJMN."

@Homoborlanle said:

"The fact that I am not even thinking about marriage surprise me because I don’t even know if I will marry."

@Jhummy said:

"No panic we plenty I just clock 29 dis month, and I no get man, but thank God I get food for house."

@Atoke olawale said:

"God I’m here tooo 28 no relationship."

@habeke said:

"I planned to get married at 28. It came to pass. I planned to have my first baby at 29. I will be 29 in a less than a month but I am still seeing my period. I used to feel sober every month when my period showcased."

@PrincessJen457 (BUBU Queen) said:

"I’m 34 and still 100% single."

@Emjay empire said:

"At the right time, the lord will make it happen."

@damilola olarinde said:

"You are so pretty don't worry the right one is coming. The married once sef dey find another husband, just pray and check well, guys of nowadays are really somehow."

@QSMART said:

"Y’all know the economy isn’t easy, yet some of you have been chasing rich men since your 20s till now lol. What you don’t seem to understand is that sometimes you’ve just got to accept your reality and build with the person you have. Constantly dumping a man thinking you’ll end up with a rich one is wild, and the worst part is… you won’t admit it until it’s too late."

