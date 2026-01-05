Lovers of New Season Prophetic Prayers and Deliverance Ministry (NSPPD) convener Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze were left gushing over a video of the preacher in a romantic moment with his wife, Pastor Mrs Eno Eze

In the clip, Pastor Jerry was so engrossed with his phone and all smiles as he interacted with his wife, who was beaming with joy

The high point of the heartwarming viral video was Pastor Jerry's reaction when his wife quickly planted a kiss on his lips, which thrilled netizens

A video of Pastor Jerry Eze's romantic moment with his wife, Pastor Mrs Eno Eze has melted hearts on social media.

Sharing the short video on Facebook, Pastor Jerry captioned it, "This girl shaa."

Pastor Jerry Eze's romantic moment with his wife melts hearts. Photo Credit: Jerry Uchechukwu Eze

Source: Facebook

Pastor Jerry Eze's romantic moment with wife

In the video, Pastor Jerry, founder of Streams of Joy church and New Season Prophetic Prayers and Deliverance Ministry (NSPPD), was all smiles as he interacted with his wife while being engrossed with his phone.

His wife was equally beaming with joy as she spoke with her husband, and at some point took a look at his phone. After some seconds, she quickly kissed him on the lips, which made Pastor Jerry throw his head back in laughter.

The video ended with Pastor Jerry gesticulating to the person behind the camera to end the video. The couple, who had their wedding in March 17, 2007, have been married for 18 years.

Netizens and lovers of the couple gushed over the cute moment they shared.

Pastor Jerry Eze reacts as his wife tries to kiss him. Photo Credit: Jerry Uchechukwu Eze

Source: Facebook

Video of Jerry and wife: Netizens gush

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the couple's video below:

ToriJesu Doxa said:

"So no one knew that he was making a transfer? And that was why she peeped? And when she saw he has done well, she gave him a reward kiss."

Cyn Thia said:

"Papa and shyness when it comes to things like this.

"I love the way she took you unawares."

Precious Uchechi said:

"Chai see as I de smile like mumu, love sweet oo, Elroi I am recreating this video in few months time."

Thelma Nwachukwu said:

"God abeggg oooo see how I am smiling ehhhhh...God of the singles locate your daughter this year EL-ROI ooooooo."

Ness Empire said:

"Mama we're on praying and fasting oo.

"Leave that kissing till after this 21 days."

Tayo Mac-ibim said:

"Chai Mummy Eno is really toasting our Papa with sweet lyrics but my Papa Jerry Uchechukwu Eze why are you shy Na.

"Please if you watched this clip more than 5 time , gather here we have a very crucial meeting."

Samuel Oguche Onoja said:

"Chai, did i just hear Muaaah!"

Daniel Ifeanyi Ogbonna said:

"If you know you watched more than once, gather here, while laughing like a fish , I have something to tell you."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jerry Eze had celebrated his wife with sweet words on her 42nd birthday.

Pastor Jerry Eze and wife romantic moment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video had shown a romantic display between Pastor Jerry Eze and his wife after his ministration.

The popular convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations and his wife met backstage after his ministration at the NSPPD conference in Ghana. A video by @legit360 on TikTok showed when the preacher's wife happily hugged her husband after his ministration.

She placed her hands around him and hugged him, an emotional outpouring of admiration for her husband. The couple's romantic moment triggered reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng