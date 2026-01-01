Bishop Dayo Olutayo, the younger brother of Bishop Oyedepo's wife, has introduced a new Mummy GO (his wife) in his church

The new development sparked controversy on social media amid reports that he divorced his wife, believed to be Boluwatife Olutayo, after 33 years of being together

In a live broadcast, Bishop Dayo sent a message to those angry about his introduction of his wife, Funmillola Akinrinde

Founder of Unity Worship Centre, Bishop Dayo Olutayo, who is the younger brother of Faith Oyedepo, caused a buzz on the internet and in his church as he introduced his new wife, Funmilola Akinrinde, the new Mummy GO.

The introduction, which was broadcast live on the church's Facebook page, happened during the church's Thanksgiving service on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

Bishop Dayo Olutayo introduces his new wife during his church's Thanksgiving service. Photo Credit: Unity Worship Centre

Source: Facebook

The introduction came amid reports that Bishop Dayo divorced his wife of 33 years, Boluwatife Olutayo.

Bishop Dayo speaks as he introduces wife

In the video, Bishop Dayo, beaming with joy, said he didn't care if anyone is angry about his decision and urged the church to help him welcome his wife to the stage with applause.

After his new wife gracefully made her way to the altar, Bishop Dayo informed his congregation that he is now married and had never been married before.

He also spoke about a conspiracy against his life. A part of his statement read:

"Whoever wants to be angry, should be angry. I won't say, don't be angry. Help me welcome Funmilola Akinrinde. This is my wife...If you are happy, clap; if you are not happy, clap, you have no choice.

"I am letting all members, family and friends of Unity Worship Centre know that your pastor is married. For all of you, the events began to unfold and for many of you, it was very speedy...

"I have suffered. I have never married. When I discovered the conspiracy, my life became a target..."

His church members cheered and applauded after the introduction of his wife.

Bishop Dayo Olutayo causes a stir as he introduces his wife in church. Photo Credit: Unity Worship Centre

Source: Facebook

Watch the moment he introduced the new mummy GO below:

Reactions trail Bishop Dayo's introduction of wife

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Bishop Dayo Olutayo's introduction below:

Olabimtan ID Adebowale said:

"Let he without sin cast the first stone. Judge not, please."

Emmanuel Ojiemen said:

"God bless you sir, you know the reason behind your actions, no man can Jorge."

Ademola Olabiyi said:

"Congratulations sir,

"Thank you sir for setting this record to the glory of God.

"May the Lord bless this new union in Jesus precious name."

Blessing Ibidun said:

"Oh dear, my mummy Bolu Olutayo ooo, does it mean that marriage is in reconcilable after all those years, so painful though."

Evelyn Ezeala Enwerem said:

"I can't believe what is happening to the men of God. Let's be watching as you said pastor Olutayo."

Apost Dayvid Laja Mebude said:

"The sacrifices, love, pain, forbearing all your nonsense over theyears and labour pains that Mummy Olutayo passed through will judge you."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a pastor's wife had shared why she ended her marriage.

Ugandan pastor breaks up with wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Ugandan pastor had announced his breakup with his wife after seven years.

In a Facebook post, stated that they mutually agreed to separate for their peace, healing and well-being.

The preacher was full of praise for his estranged wife, describing her as an incredible woman, who in many ways was too perfect for him to keep up with, adding that he mishandled the treasure she was.

Source: Legit.ng