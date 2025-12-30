A man has paid tribute to Latif "Latz" Ayodele, British boxer Anthony Joshua's fitness trainer and close friend, who was killed in a fatal road accident

While Joshua escaped death with minor injuries and is in a hospital, his strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami, and his fitness trainer both lost their lives in the accident

Beyond Latif's public life, a man has shone the light on the trainer's touching deeds for children in The Gambia

A Facebook user, Elijah Lowe, has mourned the death of British boxer Anthony Joshua's fitness trainer, Latif "Latz" Ayodele, who died in a road accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday, December 29, when the SUV he was in crashed into a stationary truck at high speed.

Joshua survived the accident with minor injuries and is receiving treatment in Lagos, but lost two members of his team.

A man speaks about Latif "Latz" Ayodele's charitable works following his demise. Photo Credit: @healthy_mindset, Facebook/Elijah Lowe

Source: Instagram

Anthony Joshua's fitness trainer: Man's tribute surfaces

Elijah, in a Facebook post, disclosed that Latif had meaningful ties to The Gambia, as he was involved in a number of philanthropic initiatives which supported children's Quranic learning, helped orphans and contributed to community development.

Emmanuel noted that Latif's charitable deeds were largely carried out of the public eye. He lamented that Gambia has lost a friend, mentor and humanitarian. In his words:

"Kevin “Latz” Latif Ayodele, who passed away in the tragic accident involving Anthony Joshua in Nigeria, had meaningful ties to The Gambia.

"Beyond his public life as a fitness coach, Latz was involved in philanthropic initiatives in The Gambia, supporting children’s Quranic learning, helping orphans, and contributing to community development. His charitable work was largely done out of the public eye.

"Gambia has lost a friend, mentor, and humanitarian.

"Rest in peace."

Gamfoot Transfers, a verified page on Facebook, also spoke about Latif's charitable side, not known to the public. A part of the recreation and sports page's statement read:

"...Latz was a regular visitor to The Gambia and was deeply involved with the Spot Project, where he supported community initiatives, helped children, and contributed generously to charitable causes.

"We pray that Allah grants them Jannah and forgives them for all their sins..."

A man pays tribute to Anthony Joshua's deceased fitness trainer. Photo Credit: @healthy_mindset

Source: Instagram

See man's Facebook post below:

Anthony Joshua's trainer: Man's post stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Oli Yayi Ali said:

"Belai this is so sad. May Allah have mercy on his soul and grant him Jannah Ameen."

Assan Jobarteh said:

"May Allah SWT have mercy on their souls & grant them the highest place in Jannatul Firdaus."

Ceesay Bob Ceesay said:

"May Almighty Allah bless him jannatul fridaws his final destination highest level may Almighty Allah pay him his good Dee's that hes did for lslam."

Hassanking Goni said:

"Rest on brother. May the little gesture you have exhibited and the love you have shown to few during your life time be a source of joy to you in heaven. BYE !!!"

Muhammad Khatani Trawally said:

"To Allaah we belong and to him is our return. May Allaah forgive his shortcomings, brighten his grave and grant him highest ranks in Jannah, A’ameen."

Oladimeji Mojeed said:

"May Allah forgive his shortcomings, be pleased with his return, accord him the best place in Janna and grant those left behind the fortitude to bear the great loss."

Last post of Anthony Joshua's fitness trainer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the last post of Anthony Joshua's fitness trainer, who died in the fatal road crash, had broken hearts online.

The fitness trainer, popularly known as Latz, was travelling in the same vehicle as the boxer when it crashed into a stationary truck on a major road in Ogun State.

While Joshua survived the incident with injuries, the fitness trainer and another passenger did not make it out alive. Netizens visited Latif Ayodele’s Instagram page, @healthy_mindset, with his last post stirring strong emotions online.

Source: Legit.ng