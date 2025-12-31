A close friend of Sina "Evolve" Ghami, Anthony Joshua's strength and conditioning coach, has mourned his tragic death on Facebook

Ghami was one of the two people who died when the SUV carrying Joshua, himself and his fitness trainer, Latif "Latz" Ayodele, rammed into a stationary truck along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The heartbroken friend released some voice notes Ghami had sent him and posted videos of their memorable moments together

Ben Hiney, a close friend of Sina "Evolve" Ghami, has taken to Facebook to mourn his demise.

Ghami, Anthony Joshua's strength and conditioning coach, died on the spot along with the boxer's fitness trainer, Latif "Latz" Ayodele, after their SUV crashed into a stationary truck at high speed along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday, December 29.

Sina Ghami's friend releases the voice notes the late coach to Anthony Joshua had sent him before his demise. Photo Credit: Ben Hiney, Instagram/@sina_evolve

Anthony Joshua's accident: Man's tribute to Sina Ghami

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, December 30, Ben prayed that Ghami rest in peace, adding that he would never forget him. He wrote:

"Sina Ghami. I have no words. Rest in peace ma bruski. I’ll never forget you."

Ben also shared some videos of his fun and memorable moments with Ghami, along with two voice notes he received from the late gym owner.

In one of the voice notes, Ghami expressed his love and support for his friend, assuring him that he's got his back always. A part of one of Ghami's voice notes to Ben read:

"...I just want to let you know that deep down in this journey I found a brother. And I love you, big man thing. You are always going to be someone very close to my heart.

"And, um, if you need anything, you know I am here. 'Cause if I need anything, you always got my back. You always have my back and I always have your back. But listen, sleep on it tonight.

"Again, I don't know what the future holds, but one thing I know, the future is bright for you."

A close friend of Sina Ghami, Anthony Joshua's late coach, mourns his demise. Photo Credit: Ben Hiney

See Ben Hiney's Facebook post below:

Sina Ghami: Man's emotional post stirs reactions

Sina Ghami's last IG post trends

