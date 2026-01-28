A former Christian who quit the religion has shared a particular incident that happened while he was living with a pastor at the age of 13

Ewa LS Ekuma, a Nigerian in the diaspora, who is no longer a Christian, has revisited an incident that transpired during his stay with a pastor when he was 13.

According to him, the pastor had a very loud voice, like amplified speakers and did not use a microphone most of the time.

Ex-Christian's experience with pastor at 13

Ewa, in a Facebook post, recalled how the pastor sent him to buy him Panadol for the headache he got while screaming during his ministration at a healing service.

This left Ewa wondering if the pastor's prayers were effective and worked for the hundreds that believed in them if they couldn't cure a simple headache.

"At the age of 13 i was living with a pastor, his voice was louder than an amplified speakers so he didn’t use microphone most times. After a healing service he will send me to go and buy panadol for his headache after screaming, so I began to if his prayers can’t heal a common headache what of the hundreds of people who ran out to the altar for healing prayers from different illnesses and problems," he wrote.

Ex-Christian's experience triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's experience below:

Eddie Thamii Johnson said:

"It's amazing the things people get backsliding for....some for cars. Others for houses ...Others for headaches...Others for houses ...They are always coveting things ...And demand these from God ...If they not get...They come here on Facebook and badmouth God and other Christians. Weak men."

Taro Nwasike said:

"Logical thinking from my great friend who was born before his father and mother, wisdom is profitable to direct Oga Sir."

EJIKE STEVEN .E. AYOGU said:

"Sometimes doctors can heal themselves... Besides headaches is natural thing, there are those afflicted by the devil and can only need divine healing from God.

"100%~~ God is real bro..

"Jokes aside."

Boo Lyk JoJo said:

"They can even tell u.

"Prayers doesn't take away medical check up.

"No sir, it should take it away.

"If it doesn't take it away, then the prayer is not working."

Omowunmi Lasisi said:

"Give a man a fish and he will eat for a day; teach a man to fish and he will eat for a lifetime; give a man religion and he will die praying for a fish..."

Master E Emmanuel said:

"Na Una type they kill most pastors, you are making it look like they are supernatural being.. Everything no be by prayer..stress is not an attack.. If you are stressed out and you pray you won't be effective... Just because he took panadol does not make healing fake..he is just sincere...pls note there is a man before God...is call Man of God.. meaning humanity must show."

