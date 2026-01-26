A video from Hellen Ati's live chat with a man claiming to be the biological father of Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has gone viral

The man opened up about a long-standing family rift, claiming the footballer's mother denied him access to his children, including Bassey and his siblings

The viral video has sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians. While many expressed sympathy for the man, others shared contrary opinions

A Kenyan lady, Hellen Ati, the alleged baby mama of socialite Cubana Chiefpriest, stirred reactions online through her live session featuring a man claiming to be the biological father of Super Eagles and Fulham defender Calvin Bassey.

In a tearful video that surfaced online on Monday, January 26, the man, who identified himself as Kingsley Ikenna from Anambra State and residing in Italy, publicly pleaded for his ex-wife to allow him access to his adult sons, including the Fulham defender, after years of estrangement that followed their separation.

According to him, he and his family lived in Italy before relocating to England with Italian papers. However, converting them to British papers became a problem. He wanted his family to return to Italy, but his wife refused. As he could not work in the UK, he had no choice but to return to Italy alone.

He alleged that since then, his ex-wife had denied him visitation rights to his children. According to the man, efforts to meet Calvin ended in vain, and he called on Nigerians to come to his aid.

The man stated that he was not looking for Calvin because he had become famous, but to reconnect with him.

Recall that Calvin Bassey was part of the Super Eagles squad that played in the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Morocco.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that content creator Egungun of Lagos shared a video from his interview with Hellen Ati in Kenya.

Egungun queried Hellen about her handbag, a Dior, which she was asked to spell correctly.

The video from Hellen Ati's live session with a man claiming to be Calvin Bassey's father is below:

What Nigerians said

While some Nigerians expressed sympathy for the man's visible distress, others shared their skepticism about his claim. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read them below:

gela_amaka said:

"I thought they said the kids will always look for their father."

divineowhede commented:

"I know him he is based in Italy. Modena. God show him mercy."

ugonnayammeka said:

"When men spend their youthful days being irresponsible,loneliness awaits them in the future. All of a sudden you love your wife and kids funny."

sheisnaomi_00 said:

"I love it when single mothers train their kids with everything in them and shut id.iots up. I’m proud of my mum, keep resting mummy."

ifyballer commented:

"A lot of people saying because he is successful..this man lives in a city called modena in Italy. He is not poor..he is into exportation and important..he do alot of jobs like buying cars for people in Italy.. he is known by papa obinna which is calvin Chinedu elder brother."

Source: Legit.ng