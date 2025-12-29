A young man has appealed to netizens for help in locating his biological father, whom he has never seen before

The youth posted a 24-year-old picture of his father, which he came across on December 24, for the first time

The man gave his father's first name and the state he hails from, noting that he doesn't know his full name or anything else

A man, @lubhem, has turned to internet users for help in finding his real father, whom he has not seen all his life.

"I hope this goes viral, Help me find my Dad," the young man captioned his TikTok post, which had an old photo of his father.

A young man shares a photo of his dad, whom he hasn't seen before. Photo Credit: @lubhem

Source: TikTok

Some information on missing biological father

According to the young man, he found a 24-year-old picture of his father on December 24 for the first time.

He said his father's first name is Innocent, and he hails from Enugu state, but has no further information about him.

@lubhem begged netizens with any information about his dad or his relatives to come to his aid. He wrote:

"The man in the picture is my Dad.

"I've never met him before.

"24th of December 2025 was the first time I saw him but in a picture,

"His name is 'INNOCENT' he's from Enugu state.

"Yes I don't know his full name,

"This is all I know about him, it's a long story I'll explain maybe in my next post.

"But if you know him or you're a relative of his please help out, thank you."

A young man has launched an online search for his biological father. Photo Credit: @lubhem

Source: TikTok

View the man's TikTok post below:

Reactions trail man's search for his father

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

SMB said:

"No listen to ur mama story first oo until u see the man."

Justquiin said:

"He didn’t look for you And it for your own good, don’t look for him."

Ada_nkilli_eze🌹 said:

"Don’t look for what wasn’t finding you."

funny farmer said:

"Ask your mama em go know where he dey 😅🤣 no come stress us."

Nini❤️ said:

"24yrs and he hasn’t come looking for you??? Forget about him nna !!"

PrettyPrincess said:

"Why are you looking for someone who left you?

"Your mum definitely knows where you can find him.

"I hope he accepts you."

gigiboy00_ said:

"U sure say no be this man dy my village wey dem say he nor normal again so."

Qadr said:

"My brother please move on.. focus on becoming a better person for your family and the society."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had launched an online search for her father's family years after he fled during Biafra war to Sierra Leone.

Man searches for his father in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had travelled to Nigeria in search of his father, who hails from Enugu.

The young man was interviewed about his mission in Nigeria, and he told his interviewer that he hails from Johannesburg in South Africa. When the interviewer asked about his father's and mother's names, he gave them as Jude Okechukwu Agu and Philomena Motha, respectively.

Speaking in Igbo, the interviewer, who was in the background of the video, appealed to anyone who comes across the clip to circulate it, adding that the boy's father would be glad to reunite with him.

Source: Legit.ng