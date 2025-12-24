A Nigerian lady has turned to social media to come to her aid and help her twin sister, who lost her sight, regain it

She cried out as she shared a video of her blind twin sister in a sorry state, supposedly due to her sight condition

The lady admitted that she is scared and prayed that her blind twin doesn't get depressed, and expressed her worry that social media users might hold her responsible

A chef, Okonkwo Chisom, has appealed to netizens to help her blind sister, Chioma, regain her sight after she unexpectedly lost it.

This was contained in a video Chisom shared on TikTok, which captured her discussing with her blind twin after finding her in a sorry state.

Lady seeks solution for her blind twin

Chisom begged God for her sister's sight, saying Chioma was losing it.

According to Chisom, she finds Chioma in that state every night and fears her sibling might be falling into depression.

She worries netizens might hold her responsible if anything happened to her blind sister because of how they care for her.

In the clip, Chioma stood up from where she sat, moved to a room and laid on the bed, while smiling awkwardly.

Words overlaid on her video read:

"God abeg.

"In her quiet and lonely time.

"Chioma is loosing it.

"Chioma my twin sister every night.

"God please am scared already.

"Make depression no commit my sis o because I know so many persons will hold me responsible because social media at large want to see her better and healed again."

People send messages of support to lady

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video the lady shared below:

treasure10 said:

"Please if you are not far from imo state come with her to teaching Hospital orlu imo state is doing free surgery in any kind both eyes so you can help your sister."

queen vianny cake's &more 🎂🦅 said:

"Whenever u people get her admitted to the hospital plS tag me I want to help."

Oma fabulous said:

"I guess she is in early stage glaucoma which can be treated ! I understand her very well it not easy to cope!"

Mïçhëàl Jûñiør said:

"From her smile she's not fine trying to act like everything is fine but deep inside her she's going through a lot."

chidinma8911 CHIZZYGOLD said:

"That's how me crying sometimes when my kids are at sleep thinking how far this life will take me and them."

Chilove❤️❤️❤️❤️ said:

"This is me every night crying alone inside my room but nobody knows what I'm passing through 😭😭😭😭😭😭💔💔💔 but in the morning i pretend nothing happened just putting fake smile."

Real Madrid man said:

"Please keep a close eye on her, she is a beautiful soul.. u suppose pin account number.. omo tears just dey flow my eyes."

Woman goes blind, loses her kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman had gone blind and lost all her children.

Mrs Mulikat, who lives in Ibadan, Oyo state, went blind some three years ago and has been living all alone in a matchbox apartment. Legit.ng saw her story on Twitter after it was shared by Opalere Oluwakayode Paul and contacted Oguntayo J. Akin, a younger brother of the woman.

Oguntayo confirmed that the woman has been suffering for so long. He said the woman lost both her kids to the cold hands of death.

