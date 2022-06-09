A Nigerian woman, Mrs Mulikat Sofiu O. has cried out for public assistance after going blind three years ago and having nothing to fall back on

Not only that, but Mrs Mulikat has also lost all her kids to the cold hands of death and has no kid of her own to take care of her in the present circumstance

Mr. Oguntayo J. Akin, a younger brother to the woman told Legit.ng that Sofiu's husband is equally dead and she has been abandoned by her husband's relatives

This is not the best of times for Mrs Mulikat Sofiu O. who is currently blind and has no one to help her.

Mrs Mulikat who lives in Ibadan, Oyo state went blind some three years ago and has been living all alone in a match-box apartment.

Mirs Mulikat went blind three years ago. Photo credit: Opalere Oluwakayode.

Source: Twitter

She stays indoors

Legit.ng saw her story on Twitter after it was shared by Opalere Oluwakayode Paul and contacted Oguntayo J. Akin, a younger brother to the woman.

Oguntayo confirmed that the woman has been suffering for so long. He said the woman lost all her 2 kids to the cold hands of death.

Oguntayo said:

"She has been blind for more than three years now. Her husband is dead and I have been catering for her. She was not born blind. She has children but all of them are dead."

Sharing the story on Twitter, Oluwakayode wrote:

"I really wanna plea for this woman (Mrs Mulikat Sofiu O.) to be helped. If there is another word beyond 'abject poverty', we should use it. Blind and lives in a rented apartment. I got to know her because she lives very close to me

"I used to greet her and give her a token anytime I pass by. But moving close to her, I realised she really needs more than this token. She has nobody. All her biological children are late. She refused to go out there to beg, rather stay indoors and observe her prayers."

He said those willing to help should contact: Mr. Oguntayo J. Akin on 08054178916.

See the full tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng