A Nigerian lady has said the man who later became her husband was her neighbour as they lived in the same place

The lady shared a video narrating how she and the man later fell in love after going from being neighbours to being inseparable lovers

A heartwarming video she posted on TikTok showed the day they got married at the registry during beautiful ceremony

A beautiful Nigerian lady shared a heartwarming video on TikTok indicating that she is now a married woman.

What made the video more exciting is the love story behind the marriage.

A Nigerian lady who married her neighbour has shared her love story. Photo credit: TikTok/@leemmahh.

Source: TikTok

According to the lady identified as Akoredele, the man who has now become her husband used to be her neihgbour.

Akoredele said she and the man went from being neighbours to being loves and then they are now married couples.

Her words:

"One month ago, I got married to my neighbour. Exactly one month ago, I got married to my neighbour (from neighbours, to friends, to lovers) Our story is funny, weird and bittersweet We fought to have what we have But I'm grateful none of us gave up."

However, in another video, Akoredele clarified that she and the man were not living in the same compound.

According to her, she became friends with her husband after she went to his house to charge her gadgets.

The Nigerian lady said she became friends with her husband after she went to his house to charge her gadgets. Photo credit: TikTok/@leemmahh.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady marries her neighbour

@Davina Ehimwenma said:

"I have a principle that I can't date around my vicinity."

@The Lotto Girl said:

"Me wey no Dey follow anybody talk for house. Na only good morning good evening I don enter my room lock door till the next day."

@benita said:

"My own will just be begging me Maggi,onions, salt and pure water ooo I don tire."

@BigBaby said:

"My own neighbor like woman ehn. I dey always admire him strength."

@muhaduch said:

"Na to Dey buy bread when coming from work to give my neighbor now."

@Drew said:

"You guy's kept sneaking into each other's rooms, until it got stuck right?"

@fredyj said:

"…My neighbor na OS and she’s not even my speck. I will marry my speck and who I love. I kno fit just go marry girl because she’s nice or close to me. My speck first."

@Call me child of Grace said:

"My neighbors no go see this one o na to Dey ask me wetin I cook. Dem get money o dem be odogwu but Dey too Dey smoke smh. Omoo."

@king bullions said:

"We where d knack my friend mama an we are still neighbors,i still d eat for her house ,when i finish i still eat her catty cat, my neighbor too try."

Lady marries her landlady's son

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared the story of how she met her husband and the video is trending and getting many reactions on TikTok.

The lady said the person she married is the son of the landlady who gave her a place to stay when she was in school.

According to her, she did not know how her husband got her number but they would later fall in love and get married.

Source: Legit.ng