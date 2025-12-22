A Nigerian lady shared the unexpected WhatsApp message she received from her younger brother and the response she gave

She posted the screenshot of the message, which got people talking about what he sent to his older sister and his choice of words

Her response to what he sent caught people’s attention, as many shared how the lady was supposed to respond to her brother's message

A Nigerian lady got an unexpected message from her younger brother and decided to post it online.

She shared screenshots from the WhatsApp message, which also included her reply.

Lady posts message from her brother

In a viral TikTok post by @ugeespastryhub, the lady showed the messages her brother sent.

The lady’s younger brother messaged her to inform her of what his friend got from his sister.

He said in the message:

“One of my friend sister just credit am 100k. I just say make I tell you.”

In her response, the lady said:

“Chai Nawa o.”

The message was captioned:

“Sometimes you need your younger brother’s text and go on about your day. Stray bullet. God why always me.”

She added in the comments:

“Remind me for what kwanu? Nawa na... what can I say? At that moment na chai Nawa come my mind. All these younger siblings seff I was speechless…This boy no even greet me na to come give me information.”

Reactions trail lady’s message from younger brother

@Beader in Port Harcourt said:

"Na once I go deny say I get younger brother o. Let him go to senior sister wey fit credit am abeg, I go even become their last born."

@Chef Choice said:

"If this children never kpai one of us, dem no go rest."

@Oma said:

"Na so my own tell me my secondary school classmate tear gle."

@sarahhh said:

"My brother told me his friend’s sister got him an iPhone, he said what about me now. I just looked and shook my head."

@aaaaaaa11127 said:

"That same way guys feel when you say your friends bf got her something."

@cynthiaa_nenye said:

"I too like dah your reply."

@user8790319406458 said:

"This is something my immediate younger brother can do. infact he has said worst."

@Erinayo said:

Na to send my acc give ham make he forward am to hin friend for my own share."

@i_am_Him said:

"Abg your bro de hold classes on manipulation? i wan join."

In related stories, a customer posted the message he got from his customer, while a businesswoman displayed the unexpected message she received from her client's boyfriend.

US-based lady posts message from Nigerian uncle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a US-based lady asked her uncle to sponsor her trip to Nigeria after telling him that she had seen an affordable ticket.

She posted her uncle's reaction on social media, as he gave her a response that she was not expecting while reminding her of the past.

The screenshot of the messages caught people’s attention as some agreed with the uncle while others sided the lady.

