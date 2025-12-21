A Nigerian lady was overwhelmed with excitement as she finally met her online lover for the first time in more than a year

According to the lady, she had been dating the American man online for 20 months after they met on a dating platform

A video of their first meet-up at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos has stirred reactions online

What had been a long-distance relationship for many months finally turned physical as a Nigerian lady, @uandiforever26, met with her American lover for the first time as he arrived in Nigeria to see her.

The excited lady took to TikTok to share a video showing when she went to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport with two of her friends to receive her man.

Words overlaid on her video explained that they had dated for a year and eight months after meeting on a dating platform.

Speaking about their first meet-up, the thrilled lady said everything made sense at that moment as their imagination became a reality. She wrote:

"Meeting my American man for the first time after a year and eight months of dating online.

"...Finally I saw him and everything just made sense at that moment.

"Been waiting for a day like this.

"Our imagination has turned into reality."

In the clip, the lady ran and hugged the American upon seeing him. In the comment section, she disclosed that they met on a platform called Afrointroduction.

"We met on Afrointroduction."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video of lovebirds' meeting

Makuochi 😻🤏 said:

"He looks Mexican, congratulations dear."

Rare_ Lily said:

"He looks tired fr …. Congratulations my lady . Please where did you meet him??(app)."

Fine-Fola💎💕 said:

"He’s tired the journey is long."

Tessy said:

"Congratulations I can’t wait to meet mine soon."

nagostylehouse said:

"Congratulations dear 💐...I was just smiling all through."

Clara Ginika said:

"He really look so stressed and exhausted."

Lady P said:

"Looking face to face congratulations once more my people."

The only one😍 said:

"Congratulations my love ☺️is he a Spanish man?"

Precious Nice said:

"I will not stop congratulating people until it get to my turn.... congratulations dear."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had welcomed her White boyfriend to Nigeria after over a year of being apart.

Lady meets online lover after 7 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had met her American lover after seven months of chatting online.

The couple, who met on an undisclosed social media app, finally met in person at the airport, and their joy knew no bounds. In a heartwarming video, the lady known on TikTok as @esdesfamily gushed over the special encounter.

The clip showed her embracing her partner and presenting him with a bouquet of flowers as he arrived at the airport. According to her, they had been chatting for seven months, and their online connection blossomed into a romantic relationship, causing them to take the next step and meet face-to-face.

