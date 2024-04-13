A Nigerian lady was delighted at the airport as her lover arrived in Nigeria after over a year of being apart

The oyinbo boyfriend looked so handsome and happy to see the Nigerian lady he had been talking to online

Many Nigerian ladies congratulated the lovers as some prayed to have the opportunity for such a sweet relationship

A Nigerian lady made a video to capture the moment she was at the airport to welcome her lover.

The lady (@philann_) went along with a friend. As the friend filmed, she walked past people towards her oyinbo man.

The lady hugged the man very tight in a video. Photo source: @philann

Nigerian lady and her American boyfriend

The reunion was emotional. The lady wrote "finally together" on her TikTok video. The couple reunited after a year and one month apart.

While in the car back home, the lady could not take her hands off the man as she kept hugging him.

JRock (read profile first) said:

"You are both my inspiration."

bulkyM joked:

"Pls can you also post what happened that night."

IRU OMA said:

"Reminds me of when I welcomed my husband last Yr. had no idea he was coming to marry me. it was the best feeling."

Danju said:

"I love the fact that he’s young."

ifeomajohnifeomaj said:

"Mine too is coming soon from Dubai."

Lizbet Samuel said:

"Why am I smiling like mumu….LDM here from LDR my husband is also is Germany but comes twice a year."

Omowunmi said:

"Congratulations mine is coming for the first time in 5 months can’t wait to feel this way."

Taree wondered:

"How do y'all meet these kinda people."

lovethcollection said:

"See me crying hoping to welcome my man like this by July."

Skin care vendor in Lokoja. said:

"I claim my own this month, loving, calm and rich from any of this country. So it is, Amin."

Man fell in love with American woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man who fell in love with a white American woman brought her to Nigeria to show his family.

In a video he shared on his page, he captured when his mother and father welcomed the woman into their family.

