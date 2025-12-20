A man has taken to social media to show netizens the unexpected December package his company gave him

The man stated that he expected a big Christmas bonus from his employer when the HR called him, as he had kept a perfect attendance record throughout the year

Mixed reactions have followed the items he received, with some people opening up about their work experiences

A man based in Canada has displayed the items his employer gave him as the year draws to an end.

According to the man, when the HR called him, he thought he would receive a big Christmas bonus, but was disappointed.

Instead of a big Christmas bonus, the man was given an appreciation letter and two candles.

The man noted that he kept a perfect attendance record for the year. He made a video showing the items and the letter in an envelope.

Words overlaid on his TikTok video read:

"Friday, HR calls me in. After a whole year of perfect attendance, I thought I was getting a big Christmas bonus.

"They gave me an appreciation letter and two candles.

"Oh, Canada."

Watch his video below:

Reactions trail items man received

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the items the man received below:

Akua_tetra said:

"😂😂You are lucky, I work in the Hosp , not even a text or hard kerchief mpo , we thank God for life."

Jay Martins said:

"I got a special Dutch bread and a Christmas card for the end of year 😂😂.Abrofo paaa."

Brown said:

"U have even get and they gave you appreciation letter and a candle. In Ghana during Christmas time your HR and boss always be like, Charley Christmas catch oo do something. They are expecting u to show them something. My HR used to request Xmas gift from me."

WaistDeliciousByAhenze said:

"Use it as a prayer portal to open more doors for you."

Samira said:

"Candles? dd u tell him you didn't pay your electric bill and you are darkness?"

Hakeem🎙️🍁🌟👑 said:

"At least you got some Assorted Candles..🕯️🔥🕯️😂 My wife got an Appreciation letter and a pair of socks."

Edith GH said:

"At least you have an appreciation letter. 15 yes working as a nurse in the GHS l was given a 5kg rice , 1 liter of oil and 2 can fish wai."

King Kong said:

"Yes. That's how it should be. The letter is worth more than gold where ever that you go next. You can add it to your CV."

