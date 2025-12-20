A Nigerian lady cried out in a viral video after she discovered that her hair flew off her head without her knowledge

According to the lady, she was putting on a wig but only realised it was gone when she wanted to make a video

In the video she posted, she was shocked when she saw herself in the video without her wig on her head

A Nigerian lady stirred a lot of reactions on social media after saying she lost her wig without her knowledge.

The video sparked reactions and netizens were wondering how someone could lose her wig without knowing.

The short clip posted by @lolo247maxy suggests the wig flew off from her head when she was driving.

According to Lolo, she only realised the wig was gone when she brought out her phone to make a video.

She shouted when she saw herself in the video and discovered that there is no wig on her head.

"Took my phone to make a beauty video and realised my wig was gone. My wig was gone. Don’t even know where and how. Maybe this is a sign."

However, some of her followers wondered how the wig could have left her head without she feeling the breeze. Some went ahead to accuse her of acting.

Lolo responded:

"You can imagine people saying I am faking it .The other lady is my sister and the shock hits us quick. She had 3 of her kids in the car too. It wasn’t even my car. I offered to drive us back cos her last child was crying and I asked her to move to passengers seat to pacify him. It was a long drive. I only realized cos I wanted to make a video as we stopped to get something from a local market."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman loses her wig

@Godflakes said:

"You later see the hair?"

@NAILTECH IN EBUTTE IKD said:

"She was looking for the hair in the video."

@NRC_23 said:

"The fastest reflex ever discovered by the world."

@SIRIXCOBA said:

"Nah once she cut video B4 she enter the real lamenting."

@am.mar1o said:

"How did she not feel the breeze."

@Nompumelelo Makhanya said:

"Ewoooo!!! That needs to be sound please abeg."

@Jane said:

"Her friends reaction just finished me."

@tifaTashatalia said:

"Your hair is on your head mom!? ………… it wasnt your."

@kiki said:

"How come were you sleeping. That your fine wig way i dey eye since abeg go fine am oh."

@7\ Siya said:

"The one screaming definitely knows what happened to it."

