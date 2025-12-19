A lady has narrated her unpleasant encounter with her deadbeat father, who abandoned her and her mother for 30 years

She recounted the circumstances that led to him abandoning them 30 years ago, and what she did when she visited him in the hospital after hearing he was sick

After sorting his hospital bills and giving him some money, she shared an unexpected demand he made to her

A lady has shared her disappointing experience with her absentee father, who abandoned her and her mother for 30 years.

According to the lady, he ghosted her mum 30 years ago after she refused to terminate the pregnancy, which birthed her.

A lady blocks her deadbeat father after reuniting with him. Photos posed by models, for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Pressmaster, adamkaz

Source: Getty Images

She said her deadbeat father left the house over her mum's stance.

The lady narrated how she visited him in the hospital years later, after learning that he was sick, cleared his hospital bills, and gave him some money.

To her disappointment, her deadbeat dad called her to request a car, saying his friends are car owners except him and urged him to save her from shame as she is a lawyer.

The lady said she blocked him following his request. Her story, shared on TikTok by @tbque01, read:

"Ghosting my dad who thinks the world revolves around him after telling my mum to remove my pregnancy, she refused and he left the house and ghosted us for 30 solid years, heard he was sick and I went to see him in the hospital sorted his hospital bills and gave him little change, guess who is calling to ask me for a car, 'all my friends are car owners except for me' and my daughter is a lawyer don’t let them mock me. I used my block button asap."

A lady says she ghosted her deadbeat father. Stock photo of a lady, posed for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Jacob Wackerhausen, TikTok/@tbque01

Source: Getty Images

View her TikTok post below:

Lady's encounter with deadbeat dad stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's encounter with her dad below:

creamycakesnevents said:

"You see this runaway fathers with sense of entitlement na 5n6,because the one that donated spe'rm for my mama before she born me did almost the same thing."

Cocktails_In_Akure/Ekiti said:

"One day I will have the boldness to call my dad out on this space…that man did my mum dirty and he is not even remorseful about the whole thing."

Naafeesah28 said:

"Come 2026,dear God 🙏 both where I sow and where I didn't sow, I shall reap from them all, Amen."

Costa0019 said:

"So sorry to say this oo, I mean no harm pls can you just find time to hear his own side of the story then you can judge him accordingly thank you."

user80815601143 said:

"As you no believe your mama when she told you the signs, you decided to find and him and experienced the wonders by yourself.. Because why did you go to visit him in the first place????"

Foodstuffs vendor in bodija said:

"I been forgive my papa that year , but now forgiveness day heaven . I don see both signs and wonders."

Queen💙💙 said:

"The first mistake was to even visit him in the hospital talk less of sorting out bills."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had posted her response to the kidney request of her father, who abandoned her at five.

Bride sees deadbeat father at her wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride had reacted after seeing her deadbeat father at her wedding.

After 29 years, when it was time for his daughter to get married, the lady's family reached out to him and asked him to send a list of the things that are meant for fathers in his culture.

The absentee father sent a long list and started insisting that the wedding be done in Bayelsa instead of the Yoruba culture, which was her stepfather’s culture. However, the lady refused and insisted it would be done in her stepfather’s culture.

Source: Legit.ng