A young lady has grabbed attention on social media with her story, as she shared the call she received from her father’s family

She mentioned that her father had abandoned her and her mother since she was 5, and recently, he reached out through his family

The lady shared the request the family made, as well as her response, and her post has gone viral on social media

A Nigerian lady has shared a story of how her father, who abandoned her when she was just five years old, reached out to her after developing a kidney problem and needing a transplant.

The individual shared the response she gave after her father’s wife called her to explain his condition. Despite being begged to get tested to see if she was a compatible donor, the lady gave a response she didn’t expect.

Woman speaks out after father’s family request

@TheKingDaughtaa grabbed many people’s attention with her touching story.

Speaking of the incident, she shared:

"My dad abandoned me and my mum when I was five. He left to start a new family and had little to no contact with me growing up. He never asked about me nor paid any bills. I struggled with feelings of abandonment for many years, but I eventually moved on and built a life without him."

"Recently, I got a call from his wife telling me my father is very sick and needs a kidney transplant. She said I might be the best match and begged me to get tested."

After learning what her father needed, she gave him a negative response through his new family.

She continued:

"Apparently his own family are not compatible. I told her NO, I don’t owe him anything after the way he treated me. He made his choices when he abandoned me and my mom, and I feel no obligation to put myself through a major surgery for someone who is essentially a stranger to me."

"Since then, I’ve been bombarded with messages from his side of the family, calling me selfish and heartless. They said I’m letting him die out of spite and that I need to be the bigger person. Even my mom thinks I should consider it, not for him, but to avoid carrying guilt if he passes away. I don’t feel guilty; I feel he is reaping what he sowed, but part of me wonders if I’m being too harsh. Being contacted at 28 to give an absent father my kidney isn’t what I bargained for. Should I reconsider?"

Reactions as lady speaks about father's family

@Blueribeera shared:

"What they are demanding for is too much for someone who wasn't there."

@Anthony1Enahoro added:

"Consider pls, cos at the end of the day you will be happy and no guilty conscience."

@IyeneomiOgoina noted:

"Consider what? They should put him in line for kidney donation. Block anyone that asked you to donate kidney. You are managing your kidney, he has used up his own. They should bring it out, clean it and put it back."

@anasuachara stressed:

"Walking away from a child leaves scars that time does not erase. Credit to you for surviving and building a life anyway. Strength grows despite neglect, not because of it. Parents choose responsibility or they choose absence. The child never chooses either."

@SurenderedtoGod said:

*Whatever you decide, the morally correct choice is the one made with autonomy, clarity, and self-respect. Saying no does not make you heartless. It means you are protecting the one body you will ever have."

