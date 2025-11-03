A lady has shared her heartbreaking experience in the hands of her father whom she claimed abandoned her years ago

According to the lady, her father left her and her siblings when she was just 12 years ago and her mother struggled to raise them

Years later, the man reached out to her, requesting urgent cash, and when she couldn't provide it, he hurled insults at her

A young lady has recounted an emotional experience involving her father, who she said abandoned their family many years ago.

The lady explained that she and her siblings were left behind at a tender age, forcing their mother to shoulder the heavy responsibility of raising them alone.

Lady heartbroken after picking phone call of dad who abandoned her. Photo credit: @atusasiire01/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady shares experience with 'estranged' father

Her story, shared on X, sparked emotional reactions as many sympathised with her in the comments.

Identified as @atusasiire01 on X, she spoke about how her father reappeared after being absent from their lives for several years.

According to her, he had walked out on the family when she was only 12, leaving behind four other children and their mother, who was pregnant at the time.

She said their mother struggled to keep the family afloat, working hard to provide for her children despite the challenges that came with single parenting.

Years later, her father unexpectedly contacted her, asking her to send him money urgently.

She explained that she couldn't meet his full demand but offered to send part of the money at a later date.

However, her response did not sit well with him and he immediately hurled insults at her, leaving her in pain.

Lady shares her heartbreaking experience with dad who abandoned her. Photo credit: @atusasiire01/X.

Source: Twitter

She narrated:

"I'm really heartbroken. My dad who left us when I was 12 years with 4 others & an unborn child called me yesto at 21hrs and asked me for urgent 100k, I told him that I do not have it maybe 50k on Monday, he said I'm useless and worthless just like my mom, a woman who toiled for his 6 children all alone.

"I found 4 missed calls and I had to return the call, he asked how I'm doing and told me he's my father and went straight to his reason for the call then suddenly got mad and started cursing, but I guess he got my number from my cousins, I'm not sure yet."

Reactions as lady shares experience with dad

Netizens commented on the lady's strained relationship with her father.

Lawless lawyer said:

"Kindly send that 50k to your mother. When you agree to do this, i shall top up another 50k and we make it 100k for her. This way your father gets nothing!!"

Martin Iran said:

"Before you judge your Dad at the moment, have you taken a look at what happened before he left your mum. I no longer judge unless I get the reason as to why a man moved on. He may be even never wanted your money."

Mbabazi Lyn said:

"First of all, you deserve it for even picking up the call and then going ahead to promising him something. You should have left his call and blocked him right away. They never change. What did you expect?Now, you collected a curse while trying to be a good daughter."

Murungi Ada said:

"So sorry bby naye Ignore that baby gal koz he doesn't know u were only doing him a favour. You're a virtuous, strong woman don't let him put u down."

Kelly Taremwa said:

"This makes me so sad. the way I toil for my daughter alone. I build her confidence alone. it would kill me if the man that abandoned us not only doesn't call me useless but me too. Anyway such men are the devil itself, what do u expect from a serpent. bread or a snake. Sorry love."

Brown added:

"So he called a worthless person to ask for help? You shouldn't let somethings get to your head. Such people feed on misery and pain. Don't give him the satisfaction. His vile statements removed nothing from your life."

See the post below:

Graduate contacts dad who abandoned her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mass communication graduate called her biological father who abandoned her for 17 years but got a saddening reply.

The heartbroken lady took to social media to share the reply she received from him, saying it broke something within her.

Source: Legit.ng