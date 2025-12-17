A Nigerian man has shared an 'insulting' message he received from a lady he was dating after he visited her house

Apparently, he had visited her house to meet her parents, and afterwards, she sent him the message on WhatsApp

In her message, the lady asked about a missing wallet in her family home, which she said belonged to her dad

A Nigerian man has displayed a private message that ended his romantic connection with a lady.

He disclosed this after an X user asked netizens to explain why they walked away during early stages of getting to know a partner.

Man posts chat with lady he dated

In response, the man shared evidence of a WhatsApp chat which he found deeply offensive and hurtful, explaining that it changed his perception of the lady and made him give up on the relationship.

The man, identified on the platform as @OxDami, explained that the situation happened shortly after he paid a formal visit to the lady's family home.

According to him, the visit was meant to be his way of getting introduced to her parents, signalling seriousness and good intentions.

However, what followed later left him in pain and embarrassed, causing him to reassess the relationship without hesitation.

He recounted how the lady contacted him through WhatsApp with a question that implied theft.

She disclosed that a wallet belonging to her father had gone missing after his visit and asked whether he was responsible.

In her words:

"Hi baby. When you came to our house on Saturday to meet my parents, did you take my dad's wallet?"

The thought that he could be accused of theft within her family home deeply worried him, especially given the trust he believed he had shown by agreeing to meet her parents.

He found the question really disrespectful and damaging, as it questioned his character and integrity without any evidence.

He felt that being placed under suspicion so showed lack of confidence in him and a troubling readiness to assume the worst.

For him, the accusation crossed a line that could not be repaired through explanation or reassurance.

After reflecting on the message, he decided to end all communication with the lady immediately.

He disclosed that he blocked her contact, choosing to protect his dignity rather than engage in further discussion.

Reactions as man posts chat with lady

Nigerians did not hesitate to react in the comments section.

Kola reacted:

"You don steal person wallet for her presence before? You be yahoo boy? You resemble or act like pick pocketers? You wear dreadlocks? Is your eye ball not stable? cus this level of disrespect is unheard of."

Degen said:

"Bro it's like, "how could you think I would do such a thing?" as he casually checks her Dad's wallet and pulls the cash out and throws the rest away. "I guess I am done with her if she can't trust me".

Sassy said:

"Stole the wallet? No way. We did have a girl my brother brought over steal a pair of earrings out of my mom’s room once."

Mr Willy said:

"This is heartbreaking and same time embarrassing. She must think very little of you. SMH."

Popa wrote:

"Usually it is inconsistency. Mixed signals, poor communication, or effort that fades fast. When words and actions stop aligning, interest dies naturally. Talking stages fail when one person is curious and the other is just passing time."

Dod said:

"I won't judge until I see what you looked like to the said meeting. Some people naturally look like thieves. Lmao."

See the post below:

