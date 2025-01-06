A Nigerian lady has shared the screenshot of the credit alert she received from an admirer who's totally lovestruck

The young man who desperately wants her to go on a dinner date with him, credited her bank account with N1 million

Massive reactions trailed the trending post on the X app as social media users tackled the young man over his action

An 'extravagant' display of affection by a Nigerian man has earned him a heavy backlash on social media.

The admirer, eager to win the heart of his crush, transferred a huge sum of money into her bank account in a bid to persuade her to accept a dinner invitation.

Lovestruck man credits lady's account with N1 million Photo credit: @adaofLONDON/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady gets N1 million from admirer

The recipient of the lavish gesture, who shared a screenshot of the transaction on the X app under the handle @adaofLONDON, was taken aback by the admirer's bold move.

Her post sparked lots of reactions, with many users criticising the young man's approach as desperate and lacking in self-esteem.

Others questioned the wisdom of investing such a large sum of money in a dinner date, with no guarantee of a positive outcome.

"Guyyyyyys. He said “I’m trynna get you to say yes to me on a dinner date, send me your account details". Him: N1,000,000," the post's caption read.

The man's action raised important questions in the comments section about the nature of courtship and the role of material gestures in expressing affection.

While a few viewed his actions as romantic and generous, others saw it as a misguided attempt to buy affection.

Reactions as man sends admirer N1 million

Nigerians on X continued to weigh in on the matter with many dragging the lovestruck man.

TimiofLayLay said:

"Every man in the comment section. “It can be never be me”. But na man send this one. Iro ti baye yin je."

Pharmacist said:

"Nobody is asking his tribe."

TushAboki said:

"Money miss road mtcheew."

Brother GO commented:

"The sender na surely Anambra or Abia man, na dem dey move this way."

Geoffrey said:

"He's paying one million naira to get what people see for free on Twitter."

JuuDante said:

"He’s not even trying. I’m willing to send you $3000. Send me your wallet."

OmoBaba said:

"The girl is even cheap, 1m as release clause. Tah."

Incognito Spark said:

"If another gets to send 5m, he gets to win the chance of a date with you."

Keneabraham said:

"1m for babe wey her breasst dey every corner of this app. God sees all."

Abode reacted:

"Without Kayamata, someone's son is behaving like this. No one will save him."

Tegaski said:

"$650 is exciting you????? Send me your account details. Return his money, I’ll triple it."

Champagne Percie reacted:

"Have the money first, you too go do the same." Honestly, we guys fit mumu for woman sometimes, yes. But to comot 1meter cause of say I wan impress you to go out with me??"

Prince Charming said:

"Omo ebi like na wayward people dey make am now. If you like no wayward."

King David said:

"A finished man trying to buy love with money will in the end be a loser."

Mama Vaddict added:

"It’s 2025 and you’re still playing games for fun while others are cashing out from it. The possibility of you winning when you play these games is high because this is a new platform."

See the post below:

Man spends N500k to get lady's attention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady revealed her experience with a man who tried his best to get her attention on social media.

She captured a proof of the transaction as she openly stated that she loved money and didn’t want men to stress her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng