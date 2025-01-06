Global site navigation

Lovestruck Man Seeking Dinner Date with Lady Sends N1 million to Her Account to Make Her Say Yes
Lovestruck Man Seeking Dinner Date with Lady Sends N1 million to Her Account to Make Her Say Yes

by  Ankrah Shalom 3 min read
  • A Nigerian lady has shared the screenshot of the credit alert she received from an admirer who's totally lovestruck
  • The young man who desperately wants her to go on a dinner date with him, credited her bank account with N1 million
  • Massive reactions trailed the trending post on the X app as social media users tackled the young man over his action

An 'extravagant' display of affection by a Nigerian man has earned him a heavy backlash on social media.

The admirer, eager to win the heart of his crush, transferred a huge sum of money into her bank account in a bid to persuade her to accept a dinner invitation.

Lady displays N1 million credit alert from admirer
Lovestruck man credits lady's account with N1 million Photo credit: @adaofLONDON/X.
Source: Twitter

Lady gets N1 million from admirer

The recipient of the lavish gesture, who shared a screenshot of the transaction on the X app under the handle @adaofLONDON, was taken aback by the admirer's bold move.

Her post sparked lots of reactions, with many users criticising the young man's approach as desperate and lacking in self-esteem.

Others questioned the wisdom of investing such a large sum of money in a dinner date, with no guarantee of a positive outcome.

"Guyyyyyys. He said “I’m trynna get you to say yes to me on a dinner date, send me your account details". Him: N1,000,000," the post's caption read.

The man's action raised important questions in the comments section about the nature of courtship and the role of material gestures in expressing affection.

While a few viewed his actions as romantic and generous, others saw it as a misguided attempt to buy affection.

Reactions as man sends admirer N1 million

Nigerians on X continued to weigh in on the matter with many dragging the lovestruck man.

TimiofLayLay said:

"Every man in the comment section. “It can be never be me”. But na man send this one. Iro ti baye yin je."

Pharmacist said:

"Nobody is asking his tribe."

TushAboki said:

"Money miss road mtcheew."

Brother GO commented:

"The sender na surely Anambra or Abia man, na dem dey move this way."

Geoffrey said:

"He's paying one million naira to get what people see for free on Twitter."

JuuDante said:

"He’s not even trying. I’m willing to send you $3000. Send me your wallet."

OmoBaba said:

"The girl is even cheap, 1m as release clause. Tah."

Incognito Spark said:

"If another gets to send 5m, he gets to win the chance of a date with you."

Keneabraham said:

"1m for babe wey her breasst dey every corner of this app. God sees all."

Abode reacted:

"Without Kayamata, someone's son is behaving like this. No one will save him."

Tegaski said:

"$650 is exciting you????? Send me your account details. Return his money, I’ll triple it."

Champagne Percie reacted:

"Have the money first, you too go do the same." Honestly, we guys fit mumu for woman sometimes, yes. But to comot 1meter cause of say I wan impress you to go out with me??"

Prince Charming said:

"Omo ebi like na wayward people dey make am now. If you like no wayward."

King David said:

"A finished man trying to buy love with money will in the end be a loser."

Mama Vaddict added:

"It’s 2025 and you’re still playing games for fun while others are cashing out from it. The possibility of you winning when you play these games is high because this is a new platform."

Man spends N500k to get lady's attention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady revealed her experience with a man who tried his best to get her attention on social media.

She captured a proof of the transaction as she openly stated that she loved money and didn’t want men to stress her.

