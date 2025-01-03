A Nigerian lady shared what a man did while he was trying to get her attention on social media

A Nigerian lady shared how a man tried to get her attention on social media.

She said he sent her N500k after asking her how he could get her attention.

In a video shared on TikTok by @swt_khendra, the lady showed when the man offered to send her N500,000 because she was beautiful.

The man who sent the money also noted that he was sending her the money to get her number.

The screenshot she shared in the video showed the man's intentions.

It read:

“How about 500k for this beautiful face and your number?”

Lady shows proof as man sends N500k

The lady showed the message notification she had received from her bank when the man made the transfer.

She was surprised that the man kept to his words when she asked him to “show workings.”

The lady said:

“Lol. this is how to get my attention pls make no man stress me yes I like money.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man sends lady N500k

Many netizens who came across the posts shared their thoughts on the lady’s revelation.

@Chi Chi said:

"why are this boys who call themselves men by mistake under the comment section pained? Yo boys grow up even tho. don’t comment and show ur foolishness."

@MG said:

"And now you will go see him and sleep with him. You be olosho, cuz all of us can staff u with money."

@nonelivingthingz said:

"e no suppose better for the guy Sha but na him money, them no dey advise person wey guide."

@milky_fx0098 said:

But y all of una just dy rage for comment section. Its not that deep nha. Sth wey fit be content sef. No be online we dy ? Let ppl spend their money the way they like

@turkeylaps_ said:

"Person send 500k give girl Wey he like boys for comment section Dey vex."

@ME said:

"“Intentional man” You need go back your parents make them lay hands on you."

Karen Hayes said:

"Make e sha no Leave u and make e continue to dey press else problem go dey!"

@OLALEKAN said:

"And one day now, this same guy go come online con Dey rant about investing in a wrong woman."

