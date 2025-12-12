A Nigerian man based in the United Kingdom has announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he is looking for a wife

He said he prefers a lady who is ambitious, gainfully employed, and good-looking, who is ready to get married in the next 12 months

His tweet blew up on the social media platform, with many people rooting for him to get his desired life partner

A UK-based Nigerian man, known on X as @JajaPhD, has announced that he is searching for a wife.

According to @JajaPhD, his preferred life partner would be a woman who resides in the UK.

@JajaPhD noted that his preferred woman is someone who is a good person, ambitious, gainfully employed and between the age bracket of 24 and 34.

He further said his preferred woman should be ready to get married within the next 12 months. He urged interested women to send him a direct message, emphasising that they should be good-looking. His tweet read:

"I’m looking for a wife please. If you’re female, resident in the UK, mostly a good person, ambitious, gainfully employed, between the ages of 24 and 34, and ready to settle down within the next 12 months, please DM me.

"Please be fine.

"Thanks."

Man's tweet elicits mixed reactions on X

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's tweet on X below:

@DreFiddy7 said:

"Brother, get yourself a non Nigerian woman. You've escaped Nigeria, why are you trying to injure yourself."

@EvelynIziegbe said:

"All the Christmas post I have been seeing I almost wrote this as my wishI hope you both meet."

@CumINpieces said:

"This is a discrimination against the disabled community You didn't specify if able bodied or not??"

@KuteyiOlawale said:

"Bro, if you are not yet in any 9ja community based group, it would be good to join one.

"You'll meet and get to know a lot of people, from there, you might get the 'one'.

"Ire o!"

@pages_and said:

"The problem na say we no know when you dey joke and when you serious. On a serious note, I really wish that you find your heart's desire. Make I bookmark this tweet. I go buy you wedding gift when e reach and pray for you too (even if you no ask for am)."

@Swazi_Cheri said:

"Oooooh... So close ! I meet the criteria but I'm a year over the limit !"

@im_Kappachino said:

"What visa are you on?? What work do you do? How tall are you? What do you bring to the table?"

@chukzeegeorge said:

"Can you manage a 45 year old? British born and raised, Naija parents, frozen eggs if that is your concern."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man abroad looking for a third wife had made a 'juicy' offer for any lady who might be interested.

Man, 47, searches for love online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 47-year-old Nigerian man had advertised himself on social media as he searched for love.

In a Facebook post, the 47-year-old man, who hails from Abia state, said he is a businessman. The bold man gave out his height and said he was looking for a serious-minded lady for a relationship that would lead to marriage.

He appealed to people not to mind his pictures and reiterated his seriousness about settling down. His post got many people talking, with some trolling him and others defending him.

