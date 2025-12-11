A Nigerian man is happy that he married a wife who is able to help him fix electrical faults at home

According to the man who posted a video on TikTok, his wife studied electrical electronics in school

He posted a video showing the moment his wife was fixing an electrical fault in their house while he stood and watched with pride

A Nigerian man is happy because of the kind of woman he married and he has shared a video to proudly show off his wife to the world.

The man's video sparked positive reactions among social media users who saw how the woman helped at home.

A Nigerian man shared a video showing how his wife fixed an electrical fault in their house. Photo credit: TikTok/@solo_makindetv and Getty Images/Kami (Kuo, Jia-Wei).

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by Solo Makinde, the man was visibly proud of his wife who was fixing a light issue on the ceiling.

According to him, Solo, his wife studied electrical electronics engineering in school which is why he is able to fix the fault.

He said:

"When your wife studied elect elect."

Netizens find the video interesting as they say it is good to have a woman who could fix things while the man watches.

The woman was seen fixing the electrical problem herself as she told her husband not to pay someone else to do it. Photo credit: TikTok/ @solo_makindetv and Getty Images/Kami (Kuo, Jia-Wei).

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shares video of his wife fixing light problem

@Alex and Peace backup said:

"Why are you people calling Obidi and feminists? Do you all even know the meaning of feminism? Feminism simply means giving women the same rights and opportunities that men have. Back in those days girls were not allowed to go school let alone study electrical engineering so what she is doing right now is the benefit of feminism foundation."

@Reason said:

"One man is happy all the men in the world is happy."

@ufine said:

"My sister na Carpenter electrician painter nothing she no dey do."

@EBUKA 101010 said:

"Before Obidi there was nkechi bianze."

@Governor said:

"Obidi will not like this one. I no support una."

@Lukman said:

"Marriage has gain it's credibility."

@WEAR AFFAIR IN OTTA / LAGOS said:

"My sister dey fix generator, I dey paint my room and change socket in case."

@Bimmy bee said:

"Na mass communication i study make I use plenty talk finish my husband."

@luminousvicky said:

"Me wey be professional painter and screeder coupled with interior design I no go do am free for my future husband."

@Milly_ŌJĪMĀ said:

"This is what femism is all about, giving women the room to do what men do, not hating on men."

@Nkay said:

"As far she’s happy sisterhood is happy. Let’s say you dey Command and order her around upon wetin she dey do, you for collect from OBIDI hand."

Source: Legit.ng