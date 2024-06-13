A lady has announced online that her male friend is looking for a bride who would be his third wife

The lady revealed that the polygamous man is abroad and wants someone willing to relocate overseas

The lady stirred massive reactions as she enumerated some details about the man who needs a bride

A Nigerian man is set to take a third wife and needs a lady who is willing to relocate abroad.

@_meera__abdul disclosed this on X, noting that the man is her good friend.

According to @_meera__abdul, the third wife will have kids after two years and added that the man is working on moving permanently from the Netherlands to Saudi Arabia.

@_meera__abdul revealed he is 35 years old and Yoruba by tribe. Her X post read:

"If you are open to be a 3rd wife. Please let me know. A good friend of mine is looking for a bride. The most important aspect.

"1. Be ready to move abroad.

"2. Kids after 2 years.

"3. He’s planning on moving to Saudi permanently from Netherlands.

"4. He’s 35years.

"5. He’s Yoruba."

Mixed reactions trail the third wife's search

@Haneefahjumoke said:

"Where are all those aspiring Iyawo Alhaji you people fall out now and fall into her dm."

@olarenwaju1806 said:

"Not only saudi Arabia most of the golf country don't give PR to foreigners you can only come there for visiting and keep renewing your visa anyone telling you they gave PR in Saudi Arabia is a big lie."

@everydaycrush1 said:

"I was telling a friend of mine that men should be more generous by marry plenty wife..maximum 4..minimum 2.

"By so doing everybody will be attached to their soulmates."

@MamaRose4D said:

"Please let us know when he is looking for his 4th wife. I don’t like number 3."

@zeezain_ab said:

"How does he want to move to Netherlands with 3 wives or only the third wife would move abroad?"

@afolabirasman said:

"A 35 year old looking for 3rd wife...

"Wow.

"Olorun a fun won ri o."

@aliyu_akarim2 said:

"Why are people surprised? i have a friend who also married his second wife at the age of 33.

"When he wanted to do the 2nd nikkah, he said he did not know how to tell me . It's probably because I am still single."

Pastor breaks silence after marrying 3 wives

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor who married three wives had opened up about his action.

He confessed that living a lie was not an option, as he was acutely conscious that one woman would not satisfy him. The pastor shared that he had an open dialogue with his first wife, leading to a mutual agreement.

During an interview with Margaret Akpata, his first wife, she expressed admiration for her husband’s sincerity towards himself.

