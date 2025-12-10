A woman has advised people on social media to burn the names of all their former boyfriends and ex-girlfriends

According to her, burning one's exes' names would help call back energy and glory still tied to the former lovers

Her piece of advice sent social media users into a frenzy, with some dismissing the effect of what she suggested

A woman, @wemimoofwealth, has told people to burn the names of all their former lovers.

She said that doing so would help retrieve one's energy.

A woman suggests that people should burn the names of their ex-lovers. Photo Credit: @wemimoofwealth

Source: TikTok

The woman added that burning one's exes' names would also help untie any part of one's glory still tied to their former lovers.

She said the exes would feel the effect of the names burning. She wrote:

"Burn the names of all your exes to call back your energy.

"Any part of your glory still tied to them will return to you, and they will feel the shift."

Watch her video below:

Exes: Woman's advice triggers mixed reactions

Scarlett sunset ☀️ 🌇 said:

"So I should just write the names on a paper and burn it? or is there a specific prayer?"

Crystaaabelle said:

"This one still Dey send money o na him I write my Xmas list give o..and he send money asap."

Efua Efua said:

"Someone probably did that to me recently I dreamt of an ex burning his things but he was caught up in the fire too when I showed up there but in turn I desperately started chasing them again, I find it very weird."

ElioraV said:

"I did this on the 3rd day of my period on a full moon and 2 days later I had a dream taking away the jacket my baby daddy was wearing."

Ajommie said:

"I go write ex still write my bf name thank you ma make anybody no follow me share energy wey ne er reach me."

Dzifa said:

"It was never theirs to take. whether we're still dating or broken up, I have all my powers with me. I never loose any."

Promise Judie said:

"I need to do this but we never dated but we were in a situationship and even now we are in no contact he's still taking my energy and manifesting me im stuck with behind but I dont have a fireproof plate I'll use lighter to burn."

kdj biola 723 said:

"I have never lost my power with any of them.

"What surprised me was that 3 of them want me back but unfortunately for them I don't welcome back bad energy."

