A Nigerian youth has publicly disclosed that his biological mother vanished into thin air with his entire business money

According to the young man, he has not set his eyes on his mother since 2022, and has only spent a year with her all his life

The man's post triggered emotional reactions, with some internet users begging him to forgive his mother's wrongdoing

A young Nigerian man, @charisamory, triggered emotional reactions on TikTok after revealing that his mother disappeared with his whole business money.

In a TikTok post, the man said he is 26 years old but has only spent one year with his mother.

A man says his mum disappeared with his entire business money. Photo Credit: @charisamory

Source: TikTok

He wrote on TikTok:

"You think you can hurt me?

"My whole 26 years I have spent only 1 year with my mom.

"And guess what she disappeared with my entire business money.

"Everything."

In the comment section, he further disclosed that he has not seen his mother since 2022, but has forgiven her.

"I haven't seen her since 2022 but I forgive."

A man says he has not seen his mother since 2022. Photo Credit: @charisamory

Source: TikTok

View his TikTok post below:

People beg man to forgive his mum

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

pc❤ said:

"Forgive but make she Dey her Dey. Someone like that will bring you down without even thinking about you. If she old, you fit try take care of her to repay anything you owe to her for giving you life."

Teetop said:

"Wetin dey sup for the comment section now....Which one be forgive and look for her....Shey una well Sha ? Abi Nigeria government don pour powder for air ni 🤔🤔 kowayemi mo oo."

Tenneaspetstore🐾 🐶 🐈 🦆🙉🐰 said:

"Dem go still preach say make u forgive abi."

PRINCESS 🎱 said:

"That's why your name is obasi ori 😌 God really dey big bro 🤧💙 Nothing fit shake you."

Suliylo 🐺 👑 said:

"You need to forgive her she didn’t k*ll you when you know nothing (toddler) that’s enough to forgive her please mothers are great blessings."

Dzttrybalcheif ✌🏿 said:

"All these girls for comment section unah been dey expect say nah papa?"

💀Bigsofty♑️🐐 said:

"No forgive anybody oh nah clear eye them use do am."

elvisjunior86 said:

"And you’re suppose to forgive and forget then accept her back because she’s your mom ( reason for your existence ) , right?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had dared his Nigerian mum abroad by calling her by her full name.

Lady vows never to be like mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had vowed never to be like her biological mother.

In a viral video, she revealed the deep-seated resentment she harbours towards her biological mother, whom she claimed abandoned her and her siblings 14 years ago. The emotional video, posted by @khodeejah15 on TikTok, detailed the pain and anguish Khadijah endured after being left by her mother at the age of five.

She vowed to break the cycle of neglect and become a better person than her mother, who allegedly abandoned her. According to her, she was only five years old when her mother left 14 days before her sixth birthday celebration.

Source: Legit.ng