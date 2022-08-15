A Nigerian man has shared a video of his mum's reaction after he dared call her by her full name abroad

Walking behind her, he shouted Lovelyn Chizoba and this made his mother turn back and almost hit him as a consequence of what he did

In the funny video, he quickly reminded her that they are not in Nigeria and that he was going to shout if she hits him

It is an unwritten commandment for most African children that you don't call your African mums by their full names.

A Nigerian man abroad tried this with his mother named Lovely Chizoba and shared what happened afterwards.

She jokingly attempted to slap her son. Photo Credit: TikTok/@tonyodira

Source: UGC

In a funny TikTok video, the young man was walking closely behind his mother when he shouted her full name.

She almost slapped him

His mother immediately turned back and asked him if he just called her by her name.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Yes. Ahah! Is that not your name, Lovelyn Chizoba?" he replied her.

She then attempted to give her son a slap for what he said.

But the lad quickly reminded her that they were no longer in Nigeria and that he would scream if she hits him.

This put his mother into check as she continued walking while snapping her fingers as if signalling that he would pay later for his action.

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

Human said:

"Come Home" one week I would be on asylum at my grand ma side."

Littbarski Nwokadike said:

"My senor brother always call my mom by her name and she always act like your mom he now got married his first daughter name is my mom name Ijeoma."

Brownie said:

"I do this to my mom everytime flourish baby hope she doesn't catch me here."

cheskavibe said:

"Is the love love hype for me Oni ye ye omo mum & son having fun though I like ."

user8330257502389 said:

"We’re going to need an update video just to know if he still alive."

maya said:

"If it was Nigeria,i would have love to come see you at the hospital, cause mom will definitely turn to "kitana."

Woman calls police on her son for inviting his friends home at 2am

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had called the police on her son after he invited his friends over at 2am.

A short video capturing her scolding her son's friends in the presence of the responding officer was shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram.

The woman went on to identify persons she had seen before. Turning to an unidentified person whose image wasn't captured, she ranted about hearing a lot about him but not seeing him before.

"I have heard about you so much,'' she spoke angrily while pointing at the person.

"Why do you want to spoil...to spoil...

"What is your problem? "How old are you?

"Why are you in my house at 2:00 am?"

Source: Legit.ng